Marilyn Brown, Brian Turner debate in N.C. House race

By Pete Zamplas – Conservative challenger Marilyn Allen Brown and State Rep. Brian Mills Turner debated last Thursday over state spending, Medicaid insurance, Republican legislative policies and other issues.

The two Biltmore Forest residents in the N.C. House District 116 race in southwest Asheville were in a forum, along with State Rep. John Ager and GOP challenger Amy Evans in the 115 district’s race. Typically, the four took turns answering the same questions. The two Democrats are two-term incumbents. Turner unseated Tim Moffitt by 3.8 percent in 2014. Republicans had the seat for three prior terms, with Charles Thomas then Moffitt.

The two-hour debate was sponsored by the Council of Independent Business Owners (CIBO). It was in the Land of Sky Shrine Club in Swannanoa on Sept. 20.

Turner is a commercial realtor. His wife Katina runs a boutique salon. Earlier as an MTV producer, Turner produced Super Bowl halftime shows, video music awards, and a USO special for troops in Afghanistan soon after 9/11.

The 116 contestants were the most contentious, with Brown on the attack. The retired music teacher called Turner “nice,” but that “Brian continually votes his Democrat Party line” to the detriment of taxpayers. She said “people are disenchanted, and losing faith in their politicians…I want to give a voice to the constituents,” by promoting laws more to their liking.

Turner countered he does buck Democrat hierarchy, such as voting for HB511 to put a proposed constitutional amendment on the ballot to let voters decide about preserving hunting and fishing “gaming rights.” He said he is an avid hunter. Turner said, “I have stood up to my caucus, my party and my (Democrat) governor and voted what I think is best for my district.” He said his is an “independent voice,” not bound by special interests.

Brown quizzed Turner on four aspects of the GOP-sponsored state budget that passed but that he voted against overall, associating his general opposition with being against each aspect and in party line. He challenged that notion, as a “gotcha” tactic. Yet though he defended his stance for higher teacher pay, Turner did not state his stand on the other three budgetary sub-issues Brown brought up.

Foremost of those is the $1.5 billion tax cut for individuals that Brown said will give relief for 2018 filings to 99 percent of those who pay taxes. Historically, Republicans have favored such tax cuts while many Democrats oppose them, as it shrinks spending.

Brown also cited pay raises for state workers and specifically for teachers, and more money to beef up school security against potential violent outbreaks. She cautioned “we can’t promise a permanent COLA” (cost of living allowance) to state employees. Instead, “we need to keep the rainy day funding where it’s at, so we don’t have to cut programs” to offset emergency funding such as hurricane relief on the coast.

Turner quipped his foe is a “quick study” of that complex, 400-page budget. He veered off from those four issues, to say he disagreed with such budget details as a 40 percent slash in the state attorney general’s budget. This seems an affront to Gov. Roy Cooper, Democrat who was attorney general before unseating Pat McCrory as governor.

Republicans though still have a majority in both state houses. Brown praised the “amazing accomplishments of the Republican-led General Assembly.” She said under GOP leadership, more jobs reduced the jobless rate in N.C. to the lowest in years. She said job training has even expanded to newly-released prisoners and “mentoring” of poorer youth, to get them onto a productive track. She also cited “lower taxes, and pay increases for teachers.”

Indeed, teacher pay was a focal point. The candidates said they support teacher pay rising. Turner pointed to the N.C. Association of Educators union endorsing him. “They know I will stand with them,” beyond pay to staffing and other issues.

“School choice” sharply separated the candidates, by party. Turner said money that goes to charter schools is money taken away from public schools. He said charter schools should be required to adhere to tighter standards. Instead, he said, many private schools are too loosely run as they have “very little to no accountability” to the state.

Brown welcomed legislators’ lifting of the cap on the number of private schools allowed. She said that without state vouchers helping, many families cannot afford alternatives to public schools. Further, she said the state is not footing the full bill. “A voucher for a school of choice doesn’t cover all of the expense,” she said. “You still need a donor, or benefactor.”

She said she did her master’s degree dissertation on mainstreaming handicapped students. She said it typically costs $4,000 per student over ten years.

Reducing class size increases the personal instruction of each student. Brown said studies indicate 18 to 20 students per class is ideal, whereas “12 is too few, and they stop learning.”

Turner ripped the state’s “unfunded mandate to reduce class size,” which burdens county school systems and property tax rates. He said this is especially if lower teacher-pupil ratios require more classrooms and in turn costly building of more schools.

He called for “more local control” in schools, such as for Asheville-Buncombe Technical College vocational courses. He told the CIBO business group that Democrats also can take pro-business steps, such as more funding of community colleges to boost workforce skills. He said “protecting the environment” and scenic tourist sites makes business sense, in aiding the $3 billion tourism industry.

Brown trumpets better basic skills. She said 27 percent of high school grads in this state need remedial classes such as in math, many have dreadful college entrance exam scores, and half of grads are “not on track to further their education or enter the workforce.”

When asked for what projects in the district he will see more money, Turner pointed to water and sewer extensions such as along New Leicester Highway, and Smoky Park Highway which has “potential to become a great commercial corridor.”

Broadband internet service is next eyed for “the Hominys,” he said, and could be funded with part of the $500 million in unappropriated funds. Turner is proud online service has reached recently to Sandy Mush and other areas, with his support. His committee posts include InformationTechnology Appropriations.

On the question about the 35-cent state gasoline tax, Turner and Ager defended its importance by noting it helps improve roads and that North Carolina has more miles of paved state roads to tend to than any state other than Texas.

But Turner said he opposes the legislative push to authorize charging motorists by the mile — presumably by inspecting odometers, which can be set back. Ager brought it up in the forum, as among approaches. But Democrat colleague Turner later called it “very regressive — especially for people in rural areas” such as WNC.

Brown cautioned not to “pit pro-business versus pro-environment,” on such issues as taxing gasoline while not taxing electric vehicles. “Get stakeholders to the table. I agree we need to keep roads up, and clean water and clean air too.”

Brown said she backs two pro-life bills. She said one cracks down on “dismemberment of unborn fetuses,” which Planned Parenthood clinics reportedly did to aborted fetuses to sell their body parts.

In defending how much he interacts with constituents in the district, Turner said he has held a “dozen town halls.” He added he even “helped industrial hemp farmers bring in their crop.”

The candidates called for more money to fight opioid pill addiction, such as to restore funding to local treatment centers.

Medicaid drew sharp contrasts, and spurred the one time candidates crossed district lines in remarks. Evans responded not to her opponent Ager, but to Turner.

Turner called it a “no brainer” to expand Medicaid and accept federal funding that covers 90 percent of the expense. He said “billions of our tax dollars” going to D.C. could come back, for that. He wants it to cover 650,000 more in the state, who currently lack medical insurance. He said that would improve workers’ health and thus productivity, and help prevent fatalities from medical neglect.

Evans promptly retorted “I have a brain!” in opposing what she and Brown termed a wasteful, failing program. Evans was its loudest critic, in the forum.

Brown said the state’s Medicare share is one-third, not 10 percent as Turner indicated, and adds up. She took a two-pronged approach, of fiscal sensibility tinged with some sensitivity to genuine needs.

“Medicaid is a wreck,” she said. But in considering limiting its growth or reforms, “it’s really difficult to deal with, because it’s allocated to our most vulnerable part of society.” These include pregnant women. She said “we should reach across the aisle, to help the most vulnerable in our society” but in a cost-effective manner.

Affordable insurance is a problem for many, Brown said. “Skyrocketing costs are out of control.”

The District 116 candidates’ websites are turnerfornchouse.com, and marilynbrownfornchouse.com.