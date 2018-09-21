Hendersonville Symphony Gallops Forward with A Full, Engaging Season



The Hendersonville Symphony Youth Orchestra after the May, 2018 concert at Champion Hills. On October 20th, the Hendersonville Symphony will have its second concert of the season.

By Dasha Morgan- With the FEI World Equestrian Games currently being held in Tryon, the Hendersonville Symphony opened their season on Saturday, September 8th, with equestrian-themed music to a full house at the Blue Ridge Community College concert hall.

The talented Steinway Artist Douglas Weeks will play the well known D Minor Piano Concerto of Brahms.

The concert received a standing ovation. Thomas Joiner, their illustrious conductor, chose well recognizable musical themes such as Jarre’s Suite from Lawrence of Arabia and Copland’s Suite from The Red Pony. The rest of the symphony’s 2018-2019 season will be equally as appealing—with Holidays at the Movies on December 8th, Young at Heart on March 16, and Strings on Fire, May 18th.

This summer Weeks was on the faculty at the Brevard Music Center and continues as the Babcock Professor of Piano at Converse and Coordinator of Piano Studies.

He has performed extensively throughout the Southeastern United States as well as in England, Switzerland, the Czech Republic and Panama both as soloist and as pianist in the Converse Trio. In addition to this lyrical Brahms concerto, the Hendersonville Symphony will celebrate the Centennial of a great American musician by opening with Bernstein’s Symphonic Suite from On The Waterfront, the only original film score composed for a movie–starring Marlon Brando.

The orchestra’s third concert on Saturday, December 8th, Holidays at the Movies, will feature music from memorable movies for the season – It’s a Wonderful Life, White Christmas, Home Alone, Holiday Inn, Babes in Toyland, The Polar Express, a Christmas Carol, and ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas. This array of tunes will certainly get you ready for the holiday season, so best get your tickets now. There will be two concerts that day, one at 3:00 PM and one at 7:30 PM.

In addition to the Masterworks Series, the HSO partners with area public schools presenting curriculum-based youth concerts to thousands of 3rd and 6th grade Henderson County Public Schools children each year. The concerts serve to enrich and enhance the classroom curriculum, getting students “up close and personal” with the musicians and the instruments of the orchestra, and teaching them about composers and music in an engaging and memorable way.

In addition to students in Henderson County Public Schools, these performances are also open to Third and Sixth grade students attending county charter schools and private schools, as well as to home-school students.

Thomas Joiner has served as the music director and conductor of the Hendersonville Symphony Orchestra since 1998. He has worked as a conductor, violinist, chamber player, and educator across the globe. At Furman University in Greenville, he conducts the Furman Symphony Orchestra in orchestral, operatic, and oratorio performances each year. For more than three decades,

Joiner served as a member of the artist-faculty of the Brevard Music Center (N.C.), holding the William J. Pendergrast, Sr. Artist Chair. He also served as a concertmaster of the Brevard Music Festival Orchestra. In 2009, Joiner and his wife, violist Anna Barbrey Joiner, received the Distinguished Alumni Award from the Brevard Music Center. As an orchestral violinist Joiner has shared the stage with conductors Robert Shaw, Jorge Mester, John Nelson, and Keith Lockhart as well as soloists Renee Fleming, Frederica von Stade, David Daniels, Peter Serkin, Itzhak Perlman, Yo-Yo Ma, Gil Shaham and Joshua Bell.

The Hendersonville Symphony offers the area’s youth many musical educational opportunities. The Hendersonville Symphony Children’s Choir is excited to announce it’s 2018-2019 season.

The choir of over 30 children ages 5 to 14 will perform sacred and secular music including the classic “Carol of the Bells,” a brand-new Hanukkah piece, and a fun arrangement of “gloria in excelsis.” There are three opportunities to hear their Christmas Concert, the first is with the Hendersonville Youth Orchestra on December 2 at 4pm at Blue Ridge Community College, then they will perform at 11am on December 8 at Chimney Rock State Park’s Santa on the Chimney event, and December 12 at First United Methodist Church of Hendersonville at 6:30pm.

They will perform the National Anthem at the International Equestrian Center in Tryon on October 27. Kelli Mullinix is the Artistic Director of the choir along with Shelby Young, Assistant Director, Jill Maynard, elementary choir volunteer and Cheryl Hagymassy, accompanist.

Registration will re-open in January of 2019, for parents interested in getting their children involved in this non-auditioned choir. In addition, Dorian Neuendorf is Artistic & Administrative Director of the Hendersonville Symphony Youth Orchestra for area students, up to age 21 of string, woodwind, brass and percussion instruments. There are regular rehearsals on Monday evenings.

To purchase tickets to the Symphony concerts ($40 / $25 / $10) or for further information, visit www. hendersonvillesymphony.org or call the Symphony office at 828-697-5884.