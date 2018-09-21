Challenging Control Freak Syndrome

Each week the editors of The Tribune are selecting a communication from the Buncombe County Republican Party we feel will be of interest and value to our readers. You can learn more about your local Republican Party’s efforts at BuncombeGOP.org

For confirmation read the Democratic Party Platform. It’s all about big government, spending other people’s money, promising something for nothing and anyway you like it lifestyles as the enlightened path to nirvana. Finding calls for personal responsibility, good choices and character in the Democratic Platform is like trying to find a safe street corner in Chicago.

Which brings us to the real point of this missive.

If you’ve wondered why our Republican led General Assembly has been so keen on introducing six Amendments to the NC State Constitution, it all tracks to the left’s control obsessions.

We live in a time of unprecedented attack on our state’s historical values and system of governance. Each of the Constitutional Amendments proposed is an effort to preserve liberties and insulate these traditions of success from the abuses associated with legislation from the bench and big-government heavy-handedness by the opposition party.

That’s a long-winded way of saying the Amendments are an attempt to counter liberal Control Freak Syndrome (CFS).

For further clarification, here’s a quick take on each Amendment, what it’s about, and why it’s important.

The Right to hunt, fish, and harvest wildlife – This one is self-explanatory and to date 23 states have adopted a similar amendment. The why is simple – too many people who hunt, fish, and harvest with a cart in a grocery store are seeking to undermine the rights of those who do so with a gun or pole in nature. This amendment seeks to preserve this right and heritage.

Marsy’s Law Amendment to strengthen protections for crime victims – Increasingly in our society criminals are afforded extraordinary protections that prioritize their rights over responsibilities. The victims of crime are often further wronged by this imbalance. Republican’s believe those harmed by crime deserve considerations at least equal to those who commit those crimes.

Amendment to lower state income tax cap from 10 percent to 7 percent – This amendment seeks to impair those who believe that robbing one set of pockets to fill another of their choosing is good governance. Republicans believe in keeping the lion’s share of earned money in the pockets of those who work for that money.

Requiring photo ID for in-person voting – We’re surrounded by evidence of unscrupulous individuals, political movements and special interest groups who know no boundaries in attempting to secure their agendas. In unity with 38 other states, North Carolina is seeking to preserve the safety of one of the most important pieces of our governance puzzle – the voting booth. Republicans believe seeking ID for voting booth access is important for the same reason ID is necessary to board a plane, purchase a six-pack or apply for food stamps. We also believe that those who believe minorities are incapable of arranging for a personal ID are being incredibly racist, sexist and whatever other ‘ist’ one can think of.

Change the appointment process of the state elections board – This is nothing more than an attempt to unclutter and reduce the partisanship and unilateral control that continues to cloud and complicate healthy election functioning. Why – because Republicans want to keep the ballot box as free from manipulation as possible.

Change the appointment process for judicial vacancies between elections – This amendment stops the process of filling judicial vacancies by one person – the Governor – and puts it in the hands of a broader elected body – the General Assembly. This step will thus help keep judicial selection in the hands of the voters, reduce party dominance of the judiciary and will apply equally to Republicans and Democrats. The why – as we mentioned earlier, Republicans support the idea of big people over big government.

Buncombe’s Republicans see the wisdom in these Amendments and we encourage you to vote for all six. May we also cheer you on toward the satisfaction of challenging Liberal Control Freak Syndrome in the thus impaired?

When we speak of liberal-progressive-socialists as manifested in today’s Democratic Party, we’re talking about a political movement that discourages all boundaries on personal behavior; is indifferent to the importance of good personal choices; and which advocates a character model framed in the Seven Deadly Sins. Doing all that while simultaneously attempting to control everything else in the universe is dangerous – and, unfortunately, contagious.

The proposed 2018 Amendments to N.C.’s Constitution will go a long way toward impairing Brand-X’s capacity to indulge their ‘CFS’ at the expense of the more normal minded.

