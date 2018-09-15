House District 115 and 116 – Debate on Sept 20

John Ager, NC House District 115

CIBO Power Lunch – Debate Series

Thursday, September 20th, 12 noon

Land of Sky Shrine Club, 39 Spring Cove Road

Swannanoa, NC 28778, Off US 70 / East Asheville

2018 CANDIDATE DEBATE SERIES…

JOIN US AS WE HOST A CANDIDATES DEBATE FOR THE NC HOUSE SEATS

Amy Evans

House District 115

John Ager (D) versus Amy Evans (R)

Marilyn Brown

House District 116

Brian Turner (D) versus Marilyn Brown (R)

Brian Turner, NC House 116

Lunch buffet catered by Chick-fil-A – $15 pp.

CIBO is the Council of Independent Business Owners, Inc., an organization dedicated to:

1. Educating business owners about the way local government works and its effect on business.

2. Providing a conduit for the flow of information between business and government.

3. Working to make the Asheville Buncombe county area a better place in which to do business.

4. Encouraging business owners to serve on boards and commissions and to run for elected office.