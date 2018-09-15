House District 115 and 116 – Debate on Sept 20

John Ager, NC House District 115
CIBO Power Lunch – Debate Series
Thursday, September 20th, 12 noon
Land of Sky Shrine Club, 39 Spring Cove Road
Swannanoa, NC 28778, Off US 70 / East Asheville
2018 CANDIDATE DEBATE SERIES…
JOIN US AS WE HOST A CANDIDATES DEBATE FOR THE NC HOUSE SEATS
Amy Evans
House District 115
John Ager (D) versus Amy Evans (R)
Marilyn Brown
House District 116
Brian Turner (D) versus Marilyn Brown (R)
Brian Turner, NC House 116
Lunch buffet catered by Chick-fil-A – $15 pp.
CIBO is the Council of Independent Business Owners, Inc., an organization dedicated to:
1. Educating business owners about the way local government works and its effect on business.
2. Providing a conduit for the flow of information between business and government.
3. Working to make the Asheville Buncombe county area a better place in which to do business.
4. Encouraging business owners to serve on boards and commissions and to run for elected office.