UK Tops Sweden as Sexual Assault Capital of Europe



The UK is the Most Dangerous Country for Women in EU

By Mike Scruggs- It is difficult to compare crime statistics from country to country, but it at least gives us a 40,000-foot altitude overview of the dangers of foolish immigration policies.

Just plot the highest concentrations of recent Muslim migrants in Europe and with just a few exceptions you have the countries where women are most exposed to sexual assault and rape.

According to a September 6th Daniel Greenfield article in Front Page Magazine and European Union sex crime statistics collected by Emma Beswick and published in World News on November 24, 2017—Which EU Countries have the Highest Rate of Sex Crimes—the UK has edged out Sweden in sexual assaults.

The UK passed Sweden with 130.96 sexual assaults per 100,000 population versus 120.79. Sweden can still claim to be the rape capital of Europe, however, surpassing the UK by 56 rapes per 100,000 population to 50.7. About 8.1 percent of the population of Sweden is now Muslim, the second highest in Western Europe, and the Muslim population of the UK has now risen to 6.3 percent the fifth highest in Western Europe.

The most dangerous area of the UK is London, where besides sexual assaults, acid-throwing attacks have become a major problem. Sexual assault and rape rates in the UK are four times higher than Ireland, which is now 1.4 percent Muslim.

Belgium, home of the Brussels headquarters for the EU, has the third largest Muslim population percentage at 7.6 percent, and the third highest sexual assault rate at 65.92 per 100,000 population.

The rape rate in Belgium is 25.5 per 100,000 population. There is a secession movement in Flanders, the Dutch-speaking part of Belgium, and the main issue is getting away from excessive foreign immigration.

Germany has the sixth highest Muslim population at 6.1 percent (tied with Switzerland) and also the sixth highest sexual assault rate of 33.5 per 100,000 populations.

France has the largest Muslim presence in Western Europe with 8.8 percent, and the Netherlands has 7.1 percent. Both have high sexual assault rates. According t United Nations (UN) statistics, France had a rape rate of 16.2 per 100,000 in 2009, and the Netherlands had a rape rate of 9.2 per 100,000 in 2010.

Most of Eastern Europe tells the same story of very low Muslim populations and low sexual assault rates. Poland, for example, has less than 0.1 percent Muslim population and a sexual assault rate of only 1.4 per 100,000 population.

Poland is also the most religious country in Europe. In general, the more important the Christian religion is in various European countries, the more likely they are to resist high Muslim immigration and the lower the sexual crime rate.

The Russian Federation has a rape rate of 2.7 per 100,000 population in 2015.

Bulgaria is a double exception. Bulgaria was part of the Muslim Ottoman Empire before the end of World War I. Bulgaria is 11.1 per cent Muslim, of which comparatively few are recent migrants. Bulgaria has a sexual assault rate of only 6.7 and a rape rate of only 1.7 per 100,000 population.

Also according to the UN, the highest rape rate in the world in 2010 was South Africa with 95.9 per 100,000. The UN claimed the number for the U.S. was 27.3 for the same year. According to the Pew Research Center, 4.9 percent of the population of Europe is now Muslim.

Besides the obvious but imperfect correlation between high recent Muslim immigration and high sexual crime rates, there appear to be two other primary factors influencing sexual assault rates.

The first is the strength of Christian identity, which generally includes at least basic knowledge of Christian doctrines. Christian doctrine does not approve of sexual assault or rape.

Doctrinally informed Christians are also more realistic in their view of Islam as defined by its own foundational documents, doctrines, and history: the Koran, and the Sunna—the words and acts of Muhammad, Islam’s supreme prophet.

The Koran and Sunna substantiate Islam’s ethical dualism, teaching that Muslims should treat other Muslims with good will but allowing and directing them to treat non-Muslims as inferiors and enemies subject to their exploitation.

The Golden Rule of Islam is to follow and imitate Muhammad. This includes continuous Jihad at various levels against all non-Muslims. Part of the reward of Jihadi warriors is the sexual exploitation and sex-slavery of non-Muslim women and girls.

Secularists are less likely to know and respect traditional Christian doctrines, and they have a low probability of looking into the teachings of the Koran and Muhammad that truly define Islam. They are an easy mark for believing the liberal fairytale that Islam is a religion of peace, tolerance, and complete honesty with non-Muslims. Nothing could be further from perceiving the dangers of Jihad to Western civilization.

A third consideration particularly common in Scandinavia, the Netherlands, Germany, and the UK is Feminist ideology. It is difficult to define, but it places social and political ideology over reasonable consideration of reality and its consequences to relationships, family, and social cohesion.

It appears to be moving toward rigid egalitarianism without benefit of genuine kindness and fairness to anybody. Rather than alarm and compassion for the thousands of women and girls who are suffering the brutality and humiliation of sexual assault and the extended abuse of sexual grooming and pedophile gangs that exploited thousands of young girls in northern England, they make up social excuses for the predators and bury the truth under political correctness.

These same feminists then call for more Muslim immigration, which sends the sexual assault rates higher.

Not surprisingly, this type of Feminist ideology is most common in Sweden. A Swedish online publisher, The Local, surveyed EU counties in 2017 using varying statements about the importance of “feminism.” Many of the statements were pretty innocuous and got wide approval across the EU.

A few successfully highlighted significant differences. Ninety-four percent of Swedes thought it was important for private companies to promote gender equality. Only 69 percent in nearby Estonia agreed. Only 75 percent of respondents in Denmark, Latvia, and the Czech Republic agreed. A large difference was found on whether the respondent was personally concerned about gender equality.

Ninety-five percent of Swedes shared this belief but only 54 percent of Estonians, 61 percent of Latvians, and 65 percent of Slovaks agreed. There is a huge difference between Sweden and Eastern Europe on feminism and traditional male and female roles. Sixty-one percent of Swedes identify as feminists, while only 13 percent of Czechs identify themselves as feminists. Only 10 percent of Swedes believe a woman’s place is in the home, but 77 percent of Czechs believe it. The Czech Republic has a 7.79 per 100,000 population sexual assault rate compared to 120.79 for Sweden. Only 0.2 percent of the population of Czech Republic is Muslim.

Courageous Tommy Robinson and millions of other Brits were rightfully concerned about the Muslim grooming and pedophile gangs that were exploiting thousands of teenage English girls in Rotherham,

Newcastle, and other northern English cities. But the main reaction of British authorities was to cover up the crimes for the sake of political correctness and viciously persecute those who spoke out against it. Political correctness in the form of “hate speech” laws, including prohibitions against Muslim Brotherhood-invented “Islamo-phobia” have disarmed a large part of Western Europe’s ability to resist Islamification.

Sweden is up to its neck in self-afflicted trouble, but the tide is changing there. Moreover, they also now have the advantage of a new major party, the Sweden Democrats, who have pledged to halt the insanity. Yet another more conservative party,

Alternative for Sweden, is also emerging. The problem in the UK is that the government of Theresa May is inattentive to the dangers of Islamification and actively suppresses freedom of speech warning of its dangers.