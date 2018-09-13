The Local DAR celebrates the American Constitution in Hendersonville



By Dasha Morgan- Constitution Week is the commemoration of America’s most important document.

It is celebrated annually during the week of September 17-23. On Monday, the 17th at 10:00 AM the Joseph McDowell Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR) will celebrate by welcoming new American citizens from Western North Carolina.

The Naturalization Ceremony will take place at the Carl Sandburg Home, National Historic Site, hosted by the United States Citizenship and Immigration Service. Hendersonville Mayor Honorable Barbara Volk will read a proclamation.

Constitution Week activities in the area include:

• Saturday, Sept. 15th: The We Read the Constitution Event, 12:00 PM to 3 PM, Bill Moore Community Park, Fletcher, (Fletcher Park)

• Monday, Sept. 17: Citizenship Day, 10 a.m., Carl Sandburg Home in Flat Rock.

• Wednesday, Sept. 19: High School Quiz bowl at Flat Rock Town Hall, 110 Village Center Drive, 4:30 PM.

• Thursday, Sept. 20: Constitution party from 4:15-5 PM at the Boys and Girls Club of Henderson County, 1304 Ashe St., Hendersonville. Members will dress in period costumes and give a brief overview of the evolution of the Constitution. Bookmarks will be handed out with the Preamble to the Constitution.

The aims of Constitution Week celebration are to:

• Emphasize citizens’ responsibilities for protecting and defending the Constitution.

• Inform people that the Constitution is the basis for America’s great heritage and the foundation for our way of life.

• Encourage the study of the historical events which led to the framing of the Constitution in September 1787.

Constitution Week, September 17 – 23, is the tradition of celebrating the Constitution started in 1955 by the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution. The Daughters petitioned Congress to set aside this time each year for the dedicated observance of Constitution Week.

The resolution was later adopted by the U.S. Congress and signed into public law on August 2, 1956, by President Dwight D. Eisenhower.

George W. Bush officially declared the inception of Constitution Week in 2002. The commitment of the NSDAR is to encourage study and to educate the public about the Constitution, which was adopted by the American Congress of the Confederation on September 17, 1787.

The Constitution is a living document that assures each citizen of the freedoms Americans cherish and appreciate.

Members of the Daughters of the American Revolution endeavor to keep our ancestors’ legacy alive by promoting the ideals they fought valiantly to give their descendants.