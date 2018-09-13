North Carolina Wing of the Civil Air Patrol Prepares for Hurricane Florence

A Cessna 182 of the Civil Air Patrol. [CAP Archive Photo]

As Hurricane Florence makes its way towards the Carolina coast, the North Carolina Wing of the Civil Air Patrol (CAP) is preparing for a statewide response to the storm. Although the exact path of Florence is still unknown, Gov. Roy Cooper has declared a state of emergency in advance of the hurricane’s landfall.

CAP is prepared to conduct emergency services and disaster relief missions as requested by CAP’s local, state and federal partners. These missions will be conducted using the North Carolina Wing’s highly qualified ground teams, aircrews, and 18 aircraft, which are already being relocated to protect them from the storm.

CAP missions may include flying hurricane evacuation routes, conducting aerial photography of the storm’s aftermath, flying government officials and supplies into disaster areas, and providing aerial communication relays. CAP personnel are also preparing to staff the State’s Emergency Operations Center in Raleigh and to staff “PODs” – Points of Distribution centers providing emergency supplies around the state.

CAP’s North Carolina Wing Commander, Col R. Jason Bailey, stated, “When other state and federal agencies need our air and ground team resources, we will be there for them. CAP’s North Carolina Wing has almost 2,000 trained volunteer members who are prepared to support our State when needed.”

The North Carolina Wing also plans to offer media flights of the affected areas after the hurricane makes landfall.

