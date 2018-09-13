A defining Republican moment

Each week the editors of The Tribune are selecting a communication from the Buncombe County Republican Party we feel will be of interest and value to our readers. You can learn more about your local Republican Party’s efforts at BuncombeGOP.org

But then something really special happened. Nobody showed up.

More specifically, enough “Unite the Right” rally participants to barely fill a schoolroom, came, spoke, marched and went home. All the fanfare, hype, hysteria and much anticipated racism, hate and violence didn’t happen. Not much of anything happened. At least from our side.

A lot happened on the other side. Hundreds of super-angry and super-entitled counter-protestors proceeded to unload on the city. They traveled in mobs and went so far as to aim fireworks at the White House and impose barricades on streets.

In their wake they left a message. It wasn’t a good one. If actions are the best measure of sincerity – theirs was a mission of anger, anarchy, and antagonism ironically masked in anti-hate pretense.

What’s the big deal about the DC rally? It’s simple – Republicans have so soundly and persistently rejected our right-leaning extremists that they’re having trouble finding traction – anywhere.

The counter-protestors didn’t reduce the pro-right rally attendance numbers – we did – and we did it by offering a message, method and mission that says no to violence, hate, racism and immaturity. We did it by walking our talk and demonstrating that America’s Republicans are focused on productive solutions and we have no wish to duplicate our opposition’s dark side. We did it by saying we’re too busy making America great again to support people who want to tear it down.

Fast forward to Tuesday, September 6th. That’s when Judge Kavanaugh’s SCOTUS nomination hearings began. Within 36 hours, 73 people associated with the proceedings had been arrested. None of those were Republicans – all were part of a planned “anti-hate” liberal-progressive-socialist nationwide campaign to disrupt and distract from the confirmation process.

No one watching Brand-X’s aggressive and irrational elected officials and angry and disruptive protestors could take home any message but one – these folks were the personification of hate.

It’s a message doomed to fail. America is not about hate.

What they’re doing is not working – what we’re doing is. These events have brought our differences into view with crystal clarity. One offers a cause for pause – the other a cause for celebration.

The party of normalcy decisively demonstrated our credentials on August 11th. The party of extremism and anarchy began decisively demonstrating theirs on September 4th.

Time will tell which script wins. It matters because they’re not done.

Neither are we…