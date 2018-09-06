Lovely hidden gardens open for WAGS Saturday

By Dasha Morgan – Starting at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the Asheville Primary School, 441 Haywood Road, is the West Asheville Garden Stroll where neighborhood gardens will be open and spotlighted for the public from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m., rain or shine. This is the 10th year the stroll is being held.

Scott Miller is the head cultivator of the nonprofit group of passionate gardeners. With this relaxing stroll the group wants to demonstrate how much West Asheville home and garden owners cultivate and surround themselves with a beautiful landscape—sometimes tucked away and hardly noticeable. This annual garden tour is held the second Saturday of September. It was created to support community spirit, inspire creativity and model sustainable living in their beloved West Asheville.

The kick-off will feature the Faerie Kin Stilt Walkers, with garden guide, maps and garden descriptions available starting at 11 a.m.

The selection is not revealed before 11 a.m. to prevent an eager early riser from entering someone’s garden before expected. Every year the route changes and is open to all in a family for free, thanks to many generous primary sponsors such as B.B. Barns, Bionic Man Painting, Image 420 Screenprinting, Jesse Israel & Sons Nursery and Garden Center, Phil Davis Dentistry, Reems Creek Nursery, The Hop Ice Cream Café and other donors.

This year the stroll is in the West Asheville neighborhood bounded by Interstate 240 Haywood Road and Craven Street. It gives the community an opportunity to walk through different neighborhoods each year and peak into the twelve or so hidden gardens. The theme this year is “Welcome Old and New” and speaks to the ten years that this event has been going on. There has been quite in influx new homeowners. A Garden is a good way to equalize and welcome neighbors.

Getting children involved in gardening is important as seen by the many school gardens in this city. We will be featuring the student’s garden at The Asheville Primary School this year.

In addition WAGS gives “seed” grants in the neighborhood. Some of the recipients this year will be:

Friends of Hominy Creek Greenway – The Friends of Hominy Creek Greenway will use grant money to clear invasive plants and plant appropriate plants near a bench on the Sand Hill Road end of the Greenway.

Malvern Hills Neighborhood Association – There are planted triangles throughout the neighborhood that are maintained by the Neighborhood Association. They will use grant money to purchase and install mulch for these triangles.

Burton Street Community Peace Garden – Grant money will support installation of pollinator gardens at Martha Jane’s Garden and the Peace Garden as well as help with an after school program.

Gabrielle White and Haywood Comics – Gabrielle and Haywood Comics will add pollinators and edibles to the 40×15’ plot between Haywood Comics and Wings Restaurant on Haywood Road.

Riverlink – Grant money will provide for plants for a rain garden at Francine Delaney School.

St George’s Episcopal Church – St George’s Episcopal Church will add pollinators, native plants and edibles to their Peace Garden.

Hall-Fletcher Elementary School – Hall-Fletcher will use grant money to stock their aquaponics system with plants and fish.

Pizza Mind – Pizza Mind will create a walkway through plantings where people are cutting through to the sidewalk.