Large crowd attends Buncombe Sheriff candidate Shad Higgins’ fundraiser

By Chad Nesbitt – It was standing room only as Shad Higgins supporters turned out at the Fireplace Restaurant Tuesday, August 21, in Weaverville.

Shad Higgins said, “Children are our future and that means we must secure their safety in our schools and neighborhoods. My administration will work hand in hand with Buncombe County Schools.”

Shad Higgins spoke on a range of topics such as Student Resource Officers in schools, support of the 2nd Amendment, financial responsibility, the opioid epidemic and the importance of voting.

Higgins supporter Angelo Karnezis said, “Shad is of good moral character. He has always helped the youth leagues and the general population with whatever needs.”

Chief deputy of the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Department Terry Rogers spoke on the roll of the Sheriffs department and leadership. Terry Rogers said, “Shad wants to make sure people are satisfied. He does that in his business, and he will do that in the Sheriff’s department.”

There was a lot of talk in the crowd regarding the opioid crisis in Buncombe County. Sharon Fitzgerald said, “I’m a lifelong Democrat, and I’m here to tell you my party has gone to hell. The people who are running it are the same anarchist’s handing out needles to drug users on Haywood Road. Aiding drug users with needle programs just encourages more drug dealers to sell in Buncombe County. Dealers are coming here in droves. I am supporting Shad because I know he will put a stop to it.”

The Leicester Leader will be at Shad Higgins opponent Democrat Quinton Miller’s next fundraiser to see what his supporters have to say.

