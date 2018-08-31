Apple Fest headliners to include Mighty Kicks, Buddy K Band

The Mighty Kicks play beach and shag music this Saturday, 7-11 p.m. on the main stage on steps of the Historic Courthouse.

Their playlist has included such classics as “My Girl,” “Stand by Me,” “This Magic Moment,” “Proud Mary,” “Tighten Up,” “Shout,” and Michael Jackson’s “Beat It.” The band formed in Orangeburg, S.C. 32 years ago in 1986, and is known for its choreographed dancing as well as its tight sound.

The Mighty Kicks are among artists the Defense Department authorized to play for U.S. troops stationed around the globe, and has performed on bases and aircraft carriers across Europe and Central America. They have periodically played in the Apple Festival.

The festival’s music concludes Sunday, 7-10 p.m., with the Atlanta Pleasure Band. The seven-piece band has two female singers flanking the lead singer. “Motown to Downtown” is the band’s musical motto.

The Buddy K Band is synonymous with the Apple Festival, is a favorite of The Greatest Generation among others, and as usual is the main act on opening night Friday. Their show is 7-9:30 p.m. on Aug. 31. The local 18-piece Buddy K Band formed 35 years ago, in 1983. It plays big band, classic swing and jazz standards of such greats as Glenn Miller, Tommy Dorsey, Count Basie and Les Brown.

The Flying Saucers is another compelling act, with an extensive horn section jazzing up swing-dancing numbers. This act plays hits of The Beatles; also Fifties legends Elvis Presley, Chuck Berry, Buddy Holly, Little Richard, Roy Orbison, Carl Perkins, Johnny Cash and Jerry Lee Lewis.

The Flying Saucers’ name reflects its playing “alien retro TV theme songs.” The band also plays Motown, surf and doo-wop. One member reportedly was an “American Idol” semi-finalist. They take the stage 3:30-4:45 on Friday.

Baby Boomers and younger people at the festival Friday might gravitate to The Log Noggins. The progressive Southern rock band from Asheville infuses blues, fusion and progressive rock. Their instrumentation includes “chicken pickin’” electric guitar, keyboards and harmonica. They play for an hour, starting at 2:15 p.m.

They follow Lynn Goldsmith and the Jeter Mountain Band (1-2 p.m.) from Transylvania County, playing bluesy country rock and bluegrass including on dobro and mandolin. Nick Chandler & Delivered plays traditional bluegrass 5-6:15 p.m. Jack Roper then does magic, leading to the Buddy K Band at 7 p.m. Friday.

Saturday is busy with music including of aptly-named The Super 60’s, and the Marsha Morgan Band with a variety such as R&B, jazz and country. The Hendersonville Community Band (HCB) at 9:45 a.m., Carolina Quartet, Green Valley Cloggers, Southern Lights Square Dance Team and magician Mike Klee also perform.

Crystal Smith is an original member of the volunteer HCB, since it debuted in 1991. The retired teacher plays clarinet. Smith said she likes playing four major Community Band symphonic concerts a year, mainly in Blue Ridge Community College. As a change of pace, she also appreciates the unique feel of playing outdoors, such as at the Apple Fest on a pleasant late-summer morning. Many listeners sit in lawn chairs, while others stroll by and pause to hear.

There are orchard tours and many other special events in conjunction with the festival, downtown and beyond. Pets are prohibited from such festivals in town. For more on the Apple Festival and its events, check www.ncapplefestival.org.