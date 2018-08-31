Annual We Read The Constitution Event

Patrick Henry, Black Robe Regiment Preacher, Abigail Adams

The We Read The Constitution event will take place On Saturday, September 15th, 2018 from noon to 3PM and the Bill Moore Community Park, (Fletcher Park), 85 Howard Gap Rd, Fletcher, NC 28732. Congressman Mark Meadows and NC Supreme Court Justice Barbara Jackson are the keynote speakers.

In attendance, elected officials, candidates, GOP groups, grassroots organizations, students, veterans groups, and the Red Wave Tsunami Elephant. Free BBQ, crafts for kids, music. All welcome.

Ride the FreedomWorks Bus Wednesday, Sept 26th to DC for a Rally for the Republic for Congressman Jim Jordan for Speaker. Rally 11AM to 1PM followed by Congressional visits. WNC buses from AVL and HVL. Contact Jane@ashevilleteaparty.org or 828 692 3117 for sign up and details.