Rides, animals, music abound in Mountain State Fair Sept. 7-16

This trained critter can “bear” standing upside down, at the fair. In an optical illusion, her trainer’s legs seem to extend below her paw. Photo by Pete Zamplas.

“We’ve added a new interactive exhibit” on farming, in the Davis Event Center, Fair Manager Matt Buchanan stated. More than 20 commodity associations participate in this interactive display. Organizers note visitors can take a “virtual tour of a hog farm, walk through a fish house, bite into a fresh N.C. apple, sample and purchase a variety of local dairy products.”

The fair, the state’s second biggest, is as usual in the WNC Agricultural Center off N.C. 280 by the Asheville Regional Airport. Agricultural exhibits remain the ten-day fair’s heartbeat. On display will be more than 4,000 animals such as beef and dairy cattle, pigs, sheep, goats, chickens, rabbits, and those adorable llamas.

Competitions include for best in livestock, farm products, creative arts, and school projects. Demonstrations of traditional crafts include pottery, blacksmithing, needlework, weaving baskets, and making molasses.

Three new rides will be in the Carnival Midway, which has more than 40 already and numerous games for all ages. The new rides from Drew Exposition are dizzying Tornado, Matterhorn on a circular zoom with ups and downs, and the NYC Taxis bumper car ride. Favorites rides include Seattle Wheel, Cyclops and the chairlift.

The expanded Mountain Music Festival features 43 local and regional acts including Mountain Faith, Little Roy & Lizzie, The Waymasters, and Rhiannon & The Relics. Concerts are a free bonus to fair admission.

The fair will host the first-ever Mountain State Fair Music Jam on both Sundays 2-4:30 p.m. The jam sessions feature renowned musicians chosen by the host. Hosts are Don Lewis of Sons for Ralph on Sept. 9, and The Saylor Brothers Sept. 16. sounds of Appalachia as bands perform nightly on the Heritage Stage.

The fair also has acrobatics, magic shows, and various animal acts among over a dozen shows each fair day. New to the fair are Majestik Spectacular with “death-defying” motorcycle stunts, “Human Canonball” David “The Bullet” Smith, and Extreme Illusions & Escapes with Las Vegas-style tricks. Hogway Speedway pig races and Kenya Safari Acrobats are among favorites. Brad Matchett the comical hypnotist and pianist Leon Jacobs also return.

The Ag Center is further upgraded. New asphalt was installed across the fairgrounds. Organizers said this is “making the Midway easier to navigate for parents with strollers and those in wheelchairs.” Also, the fair added nearly 1,000 new parking spaces over the past two years.

Fair admission is $9 per adult, $5 for those 65 or elder or ages 6-12. Younger children get in free. Advance tickets save $2 on admission and 40 percent on ride tickets. They are sold in many Ingles stores, the Ag Center and WNC Farmers Market. For more details such as schedules, discount days and times for unlimited ride packages, check www.mountainfair.org.