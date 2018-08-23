Home City - County Gov. Buncombe County must reduce employee benefits

Buncombe County must reduce employee benefits

188
0

By Leslee Kulba – After hearing a report on wages and salaries at their last worksession, the Buncombe County Commissioners looked at benefits. Existing programs were, in a word, unsustainable. As the presentation proceeded, Interim County Manager George Wood counseled the board that they only have statutory power to correct some of the extreme numbers they would be seeing.

For example, the commissioners will not be changing any retirement benefits promised existing employees, but they could make a change effective for new hires. Wood assured he would see that outside counsel and the School of Government look very carefully at any proposal before adoption.

One program likely to get the boot is the leave sale program. Wood noted the benefit was far from egalitarian, serving mostly those who earn the most. “We can stop this,” remarked Commissioner Ellen Frost. “And never talk about it again?” added Chair Brownie Newman. Newman said vacation time should be used for recharging, and the thought of monetizing it did not resonate with him.

Commissioner Al Whitesides, a former banker, said in his business it was standard practice to require employees to take time off to help internal auditors detect fraud.Benefit after benefit, presenter Curt Euler showed Buncombe County employees were receiving awesome perqs. That is, the county was paying more for its employees’ benefits than comparable government organizations in almost every category. “Clearly, we’re out of the main,” understated Wood. For example, Buncombe County had an 8% 401k employer contribution; the next closest county, 5%. Buncombe was one of two counties with a leave sale policy. It had a cap of 320 hours, whereas Mecklenburg capped at 40. Buncombe’s insurance plans had the narrowest deductibles and lowest out-of-pocket maxima. Its various copays were all among the smallest. Throughout the presentation, leadership made comments like, “This is rich.”

What caught the commissioners’ attention most was a graph projecting growth in healthcare claims and revenue growth. The former is increasing at 10% each year; the latter, 2%. If trends continue, in ten years, expenditures on claims alone will create a budget gap of $36 million. Wood clarified he wasn’t talking about a one-time $36 million shortfall, the $36 million would be preceded by a $30 million gap in 2028, a $25 million gap in 2027, etc. Frost pointed out the graph assumed no industry reforms would come, as surely they must. To that, Wood replied, “You gotta plan for the worst.”

Commissioner Mike Fryar suggested the county could realize immediate savings by revoking benefits from persons earning $200,000 or more. He felt younger people were probably overinsured as well. Newman said change had to come, if only to make healthcare more affordable. Whitesides said the commissioners had to make some tough decisions, decisions that should not have been put off until now.

Wood said one thing the county could do is offer high-deductible plans. Some county employees now have Flexible Savings Accounts, but they lose half of what they put away in those accounts at the end of the year. Wood suggested the county offer Health Savings Accounts instead, as young people not needing insurance will find them attractive, and they’ll be able to keep what they put away. Wood reminded the commissioners they were doing more than moving numbers around on paper. Increasing premiums, for example, would check those overutilizing benefits but harm those with a lot of medical issues as well.

Special Formal Meeting –

The same day, the commissioners adopted two resolutions essentially saying the county was no longer going to do business with Joe Wiseman, Jr., the “Contractor” identified in the most recent indictment from the ongoing federal investigation of former county leadership. The “Contractor,” it was reported, treated county management to junkets until they were so addicted, they explicitly demanded their destinations. The “Contractor” was repaid with county business which appears to have been completed satisfactorily. Further investigation is needed to determine if he was overpaid.

A search by Wood, Assistant County Manager Jim Holland, and Solid Waste Director Dane Pedersen found only one open contract. It was for work on the new transfer station, valued at about $8000. In accordance with General Statutes, the contract will now be awarded to SRS, the next-most qualified firm. Management also froze any outstanding payments to Wiseman and his affiliated businesses.

Commissioners Joe Belcher and Jasmine Beach-Ferrara had to be patched-in, as they were unable to attend in person. This made for some comic relief, because a delay in the signal was sufficient to make it sound like Belcher was actually voting for continuing contracts that had just been described as toxic. Ferrara’s signal was also delayed, but she had dropped off the line and nobody noticed until she started sending texts. When the problems were identified and fixed, Newman then carefully redid the unanimous vote.

Share this story
Email

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR