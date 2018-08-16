Home Local News: Asheville and Hendersonville Dove season starts soon

By Don Mallicoat – Raise your hand if you’re ready for the dove season opener? Can’t believe it’s just over 2 weeks away, opening this year on September 1. Don’t know about you, but I’ve applied for my permits at Sandy Mush, but also have plans to hunt with my son at Ft. Bragg sometime that weekend. My quandary: Resident goose season also starts September 1. Somehow, we’re going to try to get in a goose and dove hunt on the same day. Hopefully, both successful.

Don’t just go out and shoot. Do it with a purpose. One thing I stress in sporting clays instruction is to “hard focus” on the leading edge of the target. That bead on the front of your shotgun is not your friend. Why? It causes you to look at the barrel to insure target alignment. Checking barrel alignment stops the swing. And if you’re barrel ain’t moving on a moving target it’s a miss behind. If you’ve ever played baseball, do you look at the ball or bat when you swing on a pitch? The ball of course. Then why look at your shotgun sights when swinging on a gyrating dove in the field? Focus on the bird’s head like a baseball and forget about the barrel.

It will go where your hands and eyes tell it to go. That one simple thing and practice will improve your average.Yep, shotgun shell manufacturers have long awaited the date. Why? I’ve followed it for a long time, and statistics show the average dove hunter uses five shells for each bird they harvest. That’s average. I dare say most people who dove hunt only do it on opening day and may not pick up a shotgun the rest of the year. That accounts for that five shot per bird average.

These elusive darters provide challenging shooting. Don’t get discouraged. There are some things you can do to improve your odds. First and foremost is to get in some practice in the next couple of weeks, and the best way to do that is at a sporting clays range. We’ve got a great public range at Fowler Farms Sporting Clays in Madison County.

Most birds are missed from behind. Rarely does anyone miss too far in front of a dove. If you see a bird approaching from distance, don’t raise your gun and track the bird as it approaches. If you hunt dove much you’ve seen other hunters “sky busting”. Most people have trouble judging distance. When you arrive at your stand measure out some 30 yards distances and mark them. If you shoot at birds beyond 30 yards, effective range for an Improved Cylinder choke, you are not likely to hit the bird and are wasting ammo. Focus on the birds head and just before it gets to that marker, bring your gun up ahead of the bird, keep it swinging, and pull the trigger.

As in any hunting scenario safety is primary. Remember, everyone is in camo so it may be difficult to see other shooters. Be sure to maintain proper distance between you and other shooters; 40 – 50 yards is the minimum. If someone comes in and sets up close to you let them know you are there and ask them to move. Never take shots at low flying birds. It doesn’t matter if you “think” it is safe. A few ounces of dove aren’t worth injuring another person. Save the shots for those 45 degrees or more above the ground. There will be plenty of them. Be sure to wear hearing and eye protection. You’ll be doing a lot of shooting which is hard on the ears. Shaded shooting glasses not only reduce glare, they also protect the eyes from falling shot and improve your ability to focus on the bird. Time to start tuning up and getting the gear ready. It’s almost here!

Archery deer season also starts in September and folks tend to forget Hunter Education. There are a couple of classes coming up this month. The first will be August 20 -21, 6 – 9 p.m. at the United Community Bank in Burnsville. That same week we have one on August 22 – 23, same time at the Madison County Coop Extension Center. After that the next ones in the local area are in September. So if you or a family member needs Hunter Education to buy a license, which is required, better get signed up.

