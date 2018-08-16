American conservatism is being reborn – here’s why!

Each week the editors of The Tribune are selecting a communication from the Buncombe County Republican Party we feel will be of interest and value to our readers. You can learn more about your local Republican Party’s efforts at BuncombeGOP.org

Don’t look now, but that’s precisely what his predecessors have been doing for the past 20 years. In fact, surrendering to the notion that our America was being out-classed, out-thought, out-worked and generally out-done has become a DC team sport. For too long we’ve been under the spell that China, Inc., E.U. Inc. and “empires always fail” pessimists are right and America’s patriots are wrong.

Clinton put a happy face on his surrender and pragmatically rode Reagan’s wave. Bush spent trillions of tomorrow’s defense dollars pretending we could be nation-builders in corrupt foreign lands at the same time we couldn’t manage our own budgets or borders. Obama? He audaciously championed the inevitability of America’s second-class socialistic status; rejected any notion of exceptionalism; and encouraged us to feel guilty and adapt to our presumed mediocrity.

This President has rejected the misguided mission of his predecessors and dared to suggest America still has her heart and future in her own hands. He’s infectiously convinced us we had a success equation in the past that worked, works now and can work in the future.

What is America’s Success Equation? It’s simple – Liberty + Opportunity + Responsibility = Prosperity. Having used this same success formula to fuel his own achievements, he knows it works – for a nation as surely as an individual.

Unlike his predecessors, the opposition party and competitive countries, he understands we can’t leave out ingredients and produce the same results. America’s Republicans are unique in our shared dedication – however imperfect – to every piece of this formula. We do not pretend that anyone can give anyone a free pass to emotional, social and economic prosperity.

Democrats like the liberty and opportunity part – as long as Big Government sets the terms – but betray responsibility with profound consistency. China hates liberty, selectively doles out opportunity and relies on responsibility as a stand-alone path to prosperity. The E.U. pretty much duplicates the model of our own Democratic Party. In each case – regardless of short-term success – long-term failure is assured.

You can’t bake a good cake by leaving out crucial ingredients.

Trump understands that America’s future is in the hands of Americans – not a predetermined dark destiny or the despotic hands of Communist China or Socialist Europe. He understands that if he can unleash and mobilize those Americans who understand our roots and are willing to stand up – our powers of renewal are intact and limitless.

In contrast, Brand-X delights in dimming America’s beacon. Pitting us against each other; creating false narratives; and selling victim and entitlement licenses to almost every special interest group in American is intended to do just that.

Brand-X is as relentless as we are, but they have an Achilles Heel – it’s cynicism, not optimism, that flavors their dedication.

Look at what they do with essentially any social issue. Predictions of gloom and doom are painted over zoom and boom no matter what the facts and on-the-street realities. Brand-X hates the fact we are vigorously prospering while they are anxiously perspiring.

Managing America’s decline is a Brand-X specialty. That’s because managing our degradation is their Prime Directive. If they can convince the patient we’re dying, they can be our doctor.

A most recent example of this corrupt model can be found with California Governor Jerry Brown and his explanation for the fires consuming his state – “catastrophic climate change that has become a permanent part of our reality.”

That the facts and history point to droughts as a long-term episodic California reality; that his state has been building in places they shouldn’t; that they have been putting public taxes into electric car subsidies over fire engines, aircraft and fire-fighting technology; and that their micromanagement/elimination of controlled burning has allowed forest debris to build to unprecedented levels doesn’t matter to those believing in their private truth over the real deal.

Thank goodness we have someone at the helm of our country no longer working out of this broken leadership model. In President Trump we have something much different and – by objective measurement – infinitely better.

He hasn’t done it all and he hasn’t done it alone and he hasn’t done it like MLK, Gandhi, Churchill, Reagan, or Washington. But this President has done something similar in re-firing the boilers of a ship running out of fuel.

Though his energy and courage are phenomenal, he still needs our help. That’s why you should be a conservative – plan to vote – and work to put Republicans into office this fall.

Brand-X? They want you to stay home so they can restart our doomsday clock…