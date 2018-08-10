ARC South hosts annual Banana Open Tennis Tourney

Men’s 4.0 Final:

(1) Michael Madden (Asheville) d. Troy Buggle (Asheville) 6-3; 6-2

-with Dottie Mattern in background.

Asheville Racquet Club South is hosting the Banana Open Tennis Tournament over two weekends, August 4th (this past weekend) and upcoming weekend of 10- 12th.

Last weekend, the singles matches started on Friday with tricky weather, but all 12 divisions continued outdoors in beautiful weather Saturday and Sunday.

Men’s Open Final: Noah Dohle (Asheville) d. Joseph Curet (Simpsonville, SC) 7-5; 6-7; 1-0

Next weekend’s doubles matches begin on Friday Aug 10th, at noon, with Men’s, Women’s, Mixed, and Seniors, totally 24 divisions in all. About 240 tennis players are signed up for the tourney from all over the region, as well as South Carolina and Tennessee, and Georgia. Mitra Sadeghian, the tournament director, was happy to report that player participation increased by roughly 30% and featured players ranging from teenagers to adults in their late 80’s!



Men’s 3.5 Consolation Final:

Ryan Bzotte (Raleigh) d. (2) Chris Dixon (Asheville) 7-6(8); 6-4

The Banana Open 22 annual tournament will be an exciting time to watch good, competitive tennis. Spectators are welcome to enjoy the newly remodeled outdoor patio; matches begin on Friday at noon, and at 9am on Saturday and Sunday.

Upcoming ARC 2018 tournaments:

Adult Fall Leaf Classic-Oct 12-15 (ARC Downtown)

Junior Fall Leaf Classic-Oct 26-28 (ARC Downtown)

Dottie Mattern is tourney referee. For more information call ARC South at 828-274-3361.