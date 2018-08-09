Leicester Studio Tour celebrates 13 years

Fine art and craft lovers to enjoy the work of 25 local and visiting artists in the beautiful mountain setting of Leicester.

For the 13th year in a row, artists in this small community will open their studios to the public for the annual Come to Leicester Studio Tour. This free, self-guided event is held every third weekend in August, with this year’s tour dates being August 18 and 19, 10am – 6pm each day.

Visitors will be able to view unique, hand-crafted work, see how it’s made first hand, and even purchase a piece that can be taken home and treasured for years to come. Leicester Tour artists are comprised of both local and visiting artists from nearby communities, and make work in a variety of media including clay, fiber, jewelry, metal, mixed media, natural materials, painting, and wood. This means all manner of fine art and craft may be found, including brooms, furniture, pottery, iron work, turned bowls, quilts, wearable art, and much more.

As they make their way along the tour stops, visitors may once again choose to participate in a raffle. Each artist has a code at their studio which guests can write on a scorecard they’ve been given, and drop off at a designated location when they have completed the tour. This year there are a number of prizes, and they are all wonderful works of art donated by some of the participating artists.

In addition to being one of the stops hosting a handful of artists, Addison Farms Vineyard will be offering wine tastings, and for those who get hungry along the way, lunch may be enjoyed at one of the food sponsors on the tour. The Burger Stop, Gossett’s Grocery and Deli (only open Saturday), and Turkey Creek Grill will all be welcoming tour visitors, and can be located on this year’s map.

Leicester artists this year include Elizabeth Albright, Wesley Angel, Frank Barbara, Valerie Berlage, Marlow Gates, Pat Gentilella, Trish Golay, Jean Hord, Cat Jarosz, Beth Hampton Jones, Matt Jones, Dort Lee, Michelle Liepold, Sandra LoCastro, Deanna Lynch, Patrick McDermott, Nirado, Mike L Robinson, Jessica Sanchez, Steve Schroeder, Kay Smith, Anita Walling, Kathleen Weir-West, Joanna White, and Brad Worden.

The Come to Leicester Studio Tour has, over the last thirteen years, proven to be an enduring tradition, enjoyed equally by the artists and the community in which they live, work, and serve. Visit www.cometoleicester.org or @ComeToLeicester on Facebook for more information about the artists and sponsors, directions for the raffle, and map.