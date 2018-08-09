Black Mountain Sourwood Festival (Aug. 11-12) is family friendly event

The Event tent will also have ongoing musical bands, clogging, and dancing throughout the festival on South Sutton Street.

An amateur singing contest competition was added to the festivities in 2005. It opens the annual festival on Friday night at 7 p.m. and is open only to non-professional singers. This year for the first time it will include a children’s competition as well. Cash prizes are sponsored by Black Mountain Savings Bank and Black Mountain Alderman Larry Harris; trophies have been donated by Dart Sign and Trophy.

Just sign up to be a part of the amateur contest at the www.sourwoodfestival.com website. First place will receive $200, second place $100, and third place $50. This two-day festival promises to be fun packed.