Black Mountain Sourwood Festival (Aug. 11-12) is family friendly event

By Dasha Morgan – The 41st Sourwood Festival is this weekend in Black Mountain, only 20 minutes away from Asheville. The festival starts at 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday — with a shuttle from Ingles parking lot Saturday only. For Sunday, August 11, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., there is no shuttle service.
Parking will also be available in the former Bi-Lo parking lot and along Terry Estate Drive in an area featuring a blue public parking sign. The festival is presented by the local Chamber of Commerce, but volunteers all pitch in and help.
There will be a lot going on for every age group: Kid’s carnival rides with a kids’ Fun Park, face painting and approximately 200 vendors from the area, as well as from out of town.
There will be food of all kinds with lots of barbecue, sausages and corn on the cob, funnel cakes, custom crafted ice cream and vegetarian faire. This is an alcohol free environment, but restaurants will be open throughout Black Mountain where someone may find their favorite drink. You will be able to buy lovely jewelry, watercolor paintings, pottery items, hand painted cards, and all kinds of beautiful, homemade, craft items. Vendors are primarily local, but some have come from as far as Pennsylvania and Florida.
Of course this is the Sourwood Festival, so there will vendors with local Sourwood honey — always delicious — and many other bee products such as soaps and candles — and bee demonstrations. After all this is the “star” of the show with its buttery flavor and sought after by many visitors.
The Event tent will also have ongoing musical bands, clogging, and dancing throughout the festival on South Sutton Street.
An amateur singing contest competition was added to the festivities in 2005. It opens the annual festival on Friday night at 7 p.m. and is open only to non-professional singers. This year for the first time it will include a children’s competition as well. Cash prizes are sponsored by Black Mountain Savings Bank and Black Mountain Alderman Larry Harris; trophies have been donated by Dart Sign and Trophy.
Just sign up to be a part of the amateur contest at the www.sourwoodfestival.com website. First place will receive $200, second place $100, and third place $50. This two-day festival promises to be fun packed.