‘Grease, Fiddler and West Side Story’ pace musicals in FRP survey

Front runner non-musical plays include dramas “To Kill a Mockingbird,” “On Golden Pond,” “Barefoot in the Park,” and “A Streetcar Named Desire.” There is still time for other selections to overtake them. Hundreds of people responded to the survey.

“These surveys help us plan our upcoming season,” Senior Director of Marketing & Development Whitlock said. “So, we would love it if folks take the time” to lodge their preferences — and as soon as possible. He indicated final, schedule-guiding results will be tabulated early into August, this new month.

The survey asks to choose 10 musicals out of 44 listed, five dramas-comedies out of 30, and five of 23 family shows. It allows write-ins.

Non-musical play choices include Shakespeare’s “Hamlet,” “Macbeth” and “Twelfth Night”; also “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?,” “Our Town,” “The Foreigner,” and “Death of a Salesman.”

Musical survey selections include “1776,” “Camelot,” “Into the Woods,” “Beauty and the Beast,” “Pirates of Penzance,” “South Pacific,” “42nd Street,” “A Chorus Line,” “Cabaret,” “Hello Dolly,” “High Society” (Cole Porter music), “Will Rogers Follies,” “Assassins,” “Newsies,” “Jesus Christ Superstar,” “Godspell,” “Million Dollar Quartet,” and “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder.”

Family production survey options include “Cinderella,” “Peter Pan,” “Treasure Island,” “The Jungle Book,” “Pinocchio,” “Oliver,” and newer ones such as “Shrek,” “School of Rock” and “Disney’s High School Musical.”

These play listings evolve out of prior FRP favorites — as defined as big box office draws and by general critical acclaim, Whitlock noted. Added to these surer-fire hits are suggestions of marquee plays to yet hit the FRP stage — such as newer Broadway smashes, he said. Whitlock is familiar with popular standards at FRP — working there since acting in 1999.

Whitlock said in choosing plays for the survey and ultimately for the next season, a FRP committee “whittles down plays to those getting most support across-the-board.” This includes across age and other demographics, to better expand the audience.

This is the fourth summer FRP has conducted an online survey to prioritize plays. Winners have guided selections for recent seasons. FRP has to weigh a production’s expense with its popularity and thus anticipated ticket revenue.

This time, the survey includes many preference questions such as favorite show thus far in 2018. Another is whether the person prefers plays, musicals, Studio 52 family shows, special events, or Music on the Rock tribute concerts. Next up are “Seventies Summer Nights” Aug. 2-12, then “British Invasion” Sept. 6-16. They are in FRP’s cozy Playhouse Downtown, at 125 S. Main St. in Hendersonville.

Special events include Mutts Gone Nuts dog stunts, and Donny Edwards as Elvis (which is Sept. 12-15.)

Nat Zegree stars in Dark Nat Revue, the playhouse’s major fundraiser, on Monday, Aug. 13. The hilarious singer-pianist was daffy Jerry Lee Lewis in “Million Dollar Quartet.” Zegree has since done sold-out solo shows at FRP.

A pivotal survey question is whether people would “pay more for a ticket to see a mega-musical?” This pertains to shows costly to produce, and thus with a pricier ticket. It follows the informative question “Did you know that FRP musicals cost between $200,000 and $400,000 to produce?”

Thus, FRP selects plays for the next season that best blend affordable cost and doable production with strong community appeal. “We learned that lesson of creating with less” in resources, Producing Artistic Director Lisa Kanoy Bryant has told The Tribune. “It’s unrealistic to get all you wish for. You can shoot for what you want most. But you have to earn it.” Bryant, the chief FRP administrator, said the key is to “make these artistic dreams come true — within our budget.”

On the bright side, she noted, downscaling a production can yield a creatively “new interpretation. You have to imagine it differently.”

Bryant’s vision in programming is “let’s tell the best stories we can tell” on stage, to “dazzle and entertain” with a blend of new familiar shows appealing to both longtime patrons and newer and younger ones.

She and other FRP insiders first did a survey in 2015. This went beyond outreach of consulting a 15-person committee of patrons and others in 2014, her first year in charge.

Currently, the smash musical “Mama Mia!” started last Friday and runs through Aug. 18, on FRP’s Clyde and Nina Allen Mainstage in Flat Rock. The film sequel is in cinemas. “Always a Bridesmaid” follows, Aug. 24-Sept. 9.

A special event FRP is promoting online is Cornhole for a Cause on Sunday, Aug. 5. It is 4-9 p.m., in Bold Rock Hard Cider in Mills River. One dollar for each beer pint sale goes to the local Housing Assistance Corp.

Visit this link for FRP’s online survey.

For more on upcoming FRP plays and concerts including to buy tickets, check flatrockplayhouse.org or call the main box office at (828) 693-0731.