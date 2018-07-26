Well behaved men don’t make history either…

Each week the editors of The Tribune are selecting a communication from the Buncombe County Republican Party we feel will be of interest and value to our readers. You can learn more about your local Republican Party’s efforts at BuncombeGOP.org

With the eyes of the world locked on his meeting with Russian Federation President Vladimir Putin, our Republican President let his chutzpah get ahead of his brain and he made several foolish statements.Take Donald Trump. He just behaved badly in Helsinki.

Note we said his statements were foolish – that’s bad as in non-productive. That’s not necessarily the same thing as badly wrong.

In contrast, our President’s predecessor prided himself on shining imagery and oratory. He spent 8 years polishing those credentials.

President Trump’s imagery grade would not make his mom proud. His successes and commitment to lead versus dog-paddle merit an A+.

When one’s primary mission is maintaining image, risk factors are limited. When one’s mission is leadership, mistakes are inevitable. Sometimes they will also be foolish.

Though the post-Helsinki pile on has been unprecedented, it’s important that conservatives keep their eye on the ball versus the distractions. We’ve got to get it that neither well-behaved women nor men make history – especially in governance. Why? Because swamps are muddy places less vulnerable to charm than conviction.

Off the top of your head, can you name one constructive leadership achievement by President Trump’s predecessor? ObamaCare – for gazillion reasons – doesn’t count. Struggling? Probably, and that’s because leadership was not 44’s priority. Being viewed as well-behaved was.

Now think about what this President has accomplished in his first year in office. We can give you a list a mile long, but how about these ten for starters: (1) Passage of the tax reform bill providing $5.5 billion in cuts and repealing the Obamacare mandate. (2) Increase of the GDP above 3 percent. (3) Creation of 1.7 million new jobs, cutting unemployment to 4.1 percent. (4) A rebound in economic confidence to a 17-year high. (5) Signed an Executive Order demanding that two regulations be killed for every new one created but effectively killed 16 for everyone created. (6) Withdrew from the Obama-era Paris Climate Agreement, ending the threat of international environmental regulations and intrusion on U.S. affairs. (7) Made enforcement of U.S. trade laws, especially those that involve national security, a priority. (8) Laid out new principles for reforming immigration, building a wall and announced plan to end chain migration – stuck to them. (9) Selected a great candidate for the Supreme Court and is about to push through another (10) Made good on a long-standing U.S. promise to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

Not bad. We have a President who’s making history.

For dedicated antagonists, it remains true that President Trump misspoke himself in Helsinki. He has since joined the chorus and admitted his error. It is clear to everyone that Russian made attempts to interfere in America’s election.

But there are a few things that are not so clear. For example, why did Robert Mueller who, as FBI chief, sat for five years on the indictment of Russian uranium executives to avoid embarrassing Obama and Hillary Clinton, chose to indict Russian military hackers on the eve of President Trump’s trip to Helsinki?

When the President suggested he did not trust our intelligence agencies, why was he so roundly vilified when it has been repeatedly demonstrated that former Obama CIA chief John Brennan, former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper and former FBI chief James Comey have – in word and deed – a relentless animosity toward the President?

Why is President Trump being criticized for going to Helsinki to do precisely what his two predecessors attempted to do? Why are his successes and his predecessors failures being ignored? A big example – calling out Germany for relying on us for protection from Russia while funding Russia with a pipeline deal.

Why is our President’s attempt to stop knee-jerk hostility toward Russia and create dialog being confused with surrender to Putin’s charm and manipulations? Calling out chronic NATO under-funding by our allies and chastising Germany’s crazy pipeline inconsistency is hardly a Putin win-win.

The fact is we have a President who leads boldly. He speaks from the cuff and not always with a careful attention to detail or image appeal. Stand those occasional faux pas up against his courageous efforts to lead out of truth, and it is very clear which matters most and why the usual suspects are trying so hard to discredit him.

Do we wish our President would be a little more careful with his words – yes – but not if it means he becomes like the parade of double talking manipulators who characterize the lion’s share of our nation’s leadership pool?

A final point. It’s been demonstrated that Russia has attempted to interfere with our elections and no one has yet been held accountable. It’s also been demonstrated that our liberal mainstream media monopolists, intelligence services, and entrenched government bureaucrats have attempted to interfere with our elections and no one has yet been held accountable.

Which do you think matters most – Russian shenanigans on Facebook – or the traitors within our own borders…