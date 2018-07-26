Tails in Town-Saturday July 28



Tails is Town is a brand new event that is the result of a partnership between WTZQ’s well-loved Barq in the Parq where pets of all kinds and their people can share some quality time together and give back to the local organizations that contribute to our community’s animal welfare.

Staged in the Historic Seventh Avenue District along Maple Street and adjacent to the historic train depot in downtown Hendersonville, Tails in Town, will offer a unique blend of activities that target learning, shopping, eating and gathering with furry friends.

Unlike anything currently offered in Henderson County, the day will kick off with a Strut Your Mutt 5k and follow with a plethora of pooches and a flurry of furry action.

The latest and greatest in products to hit the pet market will be on show in what can only be described as a Dog’s dream with exhibitors, doggy cooling stations and educational sessions. The best in technology, health care, food, toys, grooming, therapy, education and accessories are set to have guests walking away with armfuls of Doggy bags, loads of exclusive show specials and stacks of great gift ideas to reward their friends with tails.

It’s the ultimate day out for Dog Lovers of all ages and a once a year opportunity to celebrate the companionship, unconditional love and joy that our furry friends bring to our lives. Our Dogs are family and love us unconditionally.

So if you love them as much as we do then join us to celebrate, connect and learn more about our Best Friends with tails.

Strut your Mutt 5K

• Dates: July 28, 2018

• Location: Historic Depot on Maple Street in Downtown Hendersonville’s 7th Avenue District

• Time: 8:00 am to 2:00 pm

Run or walk with your best 4 legged friend along the beautiful Oklawaha Greenway Trail starting and finishing at the Tails in Town vendor fair.