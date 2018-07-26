LEAF Downtown gets funky Aug. 3-4

For those more into other genres, check out two-time Grammy winning guitarist Eric Krasno in an after-party, or Brie Capone on the Cafe Stage Aug. 4 at 5-6:15 p.m. Capone, based in Asheville, uses her amazing voice to accent her poignant original lyrics such as on relationships. She released a new EP and is touring in California this month.

Headliners include hip-hop veteran Grandmaster Flash 8:30-10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 3, then funk legend Maceo Parker on Aug. 4 at 8:20-9:50 p.m. Other funk/hip hop acts on the main Pack Stage include the Asheville All-Star Collective, Supatight, and Wax Tailor spinning and scratching “vinyl hip-hop.”

Cafe stage also has another singer-songwriter in Hope Griffin, Redleg Husky with bluegrass and country, and Tall Tall Trees the “electric banjo virtuoso.”

The third stage, U-LEAF for students, includes Minor Asheville Music School Rock Band, LEAF Delta House Jazz Band, LEAF Arts & Parks Camp Summer Showcase, and a Community Talent Showcase of Asheville Urban Youth.

On the alternative side, the Unifire Theater takes the main stage Aug. 4 at 7:50-8:15 p.m.

Basic admission is free to the outdoor festival, which packs people to Pack Square.

Kick it Ticket is the VIP option, with proceeds for “cultural arts education of more than 10,000 LEAF Schools & Streets and LEAF International youth annually,” organizers noted. A Kick it Ticket is $100, $170 for two or $320 for four VIP tickets.

This entitles the ticket holder to meet headlining artists, to get away from the crowd and in a private viewing area next to Pack Stage main venue, access to a private bar, six drink tickets, and complimentary food throughout the weekend.

VIP-only tasting events feature Buchi Kombucha, Ginger’s Revenge and Tito’s Handmade Vodka. The private bar features area craft brews such as from Sierra Nevada, Pisgah, Hi-Wire, and Wicked Weed. Cocktail hour is another VIP perk along with complimentary food and drinks, in A.C. Hotel’s Capella on 9.

The Kick It Ticket also grants access to reserved parking and private restrooms. It provides “Swag Bag” treats, “fun games,” and an automatic raffle entry for a chance to win two Fall LEAF day tickets.

After parties in Asheville Music Hall (31 Patton Ave., formerly Stella Blue) are on both festival nights. The first features the Eric Krasno Band (for $15 at the door, $12 advance) with peppy bluesy rock jamming on Aug. 3.

Krasno earned a Best Blues Album Grammy as songwriter and guitarist on Tedeschi Trucks Band’s Revelator, and a Best Contemporary Blues Album Grammy as guitarist on the Derek Trucks Band’s Already Free. Krasno has been nominated in the R&B and Electronic categories, too. He produced the Aaron Neville album entitled Apache.

That after party starts about 10:15 p.m. Josh Blake’s Organ Trio opens, with “instrumental groove.” Wax Tailor does a DJ set to lead the ($20/$15 advance) second after party, with Oso Rey opening, Aug. 4 from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. After party proceeds also benefit LEAF cultural arts education outreach.