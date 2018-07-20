People of the Lie Personified

Each week the editors of The Tribune are selecting a communication from the Buncombe County Republican Party we feel will be of interest and value to our readers. You can learn more about your local Republican Party’s efforts at BuncombeGOP.org

By Carl Mumpower, Chair-

It’s been thirty-years or so since Christian psychiatrist Scott Peck – of The Road Less Traveled fame – published his startling treatise, People of the Lie.

Watching last week’s Peter Strzok’s congressional testimony was a stark reminder of how right Dr. Peck was.

About what? Well, it was his suggestion the America of that time was busy building a generation of liars in business, government, industry, finance, religion and education that would one day take the heart out of our country. We’re there.

Watching Agent Strzok was a front-row exposure to people-of-the-lie perfectionism. His arrogance; anger; assumed victim status, denial, evasion, displacement and other deception tools were dramatically on display.

Yes, we all have moments of insincerity – that doesn’t make you a people-of-the-lie unless you make it a lifestyle. We are witnesses to a time where an amazing number of people are doing just that.

Why’s this important? Because Dr. Peck was eerily prophetic – people-of-the-lie have become so common that everyday people are beginning to believe that Strzok-like behavior is normal.

It’s not – and the only way to counter people-of-the-lie influence is to make sure you and I don’t join them.

In the movie The Devil’s Advocate, the parade of characters working for the bad guy – Al Pacino – are generally positive, attractive and friendly. The only time you see their darker side is when they (1) let down their guard (2) occasionally get afraid or (3) every time they get angry. In the coming weeks you and I are going to see a lot of angry faces.

The President’s SCOTUS nominee Brett Kavanaugh is a next to ideal choice. He’s a gentleman of faith, family and community. He’s sharp as a tack and his legal pedigree checks more boxes than a long-form census survey. He’s personable, articulate, deliberate and value driven. Most importantly of all – for conservative thinkers – he’s a rule of law; don’t legislate from the bench; and do uphold the Constitution kind of guy. He has his detractors on the right – but not many and not about much.

Nonetheless, his nomination has produced a Stage 3 reaction in the left – and the faces we’re seeing are not pretty.

That the liberal-progressive-socialist political bloc would react negatively to the President’s choice comes as no surprise. In one year, Donald Trump’s amazingly cogent conservatism has dumped a monsoon of rain on the left’s party. A potentially decades long 5-4 conservative majority on the Supreme Court has the aggravating potential to turn the left’s cloud of tears s into a flood of despair. That said – like C.S. Lewis’s Satanic disciples in the Screwtape Letters – the boys and girls on the left are not going down easy.

Remember the Women’s March? Yes, the one put together by community organizers who thought profanity, anger and knitted pink vagina hats would be solid paths to social equality. These ladies were so upset about the pending SCOTUS decision they drafted a press release before the appointment was made. Someone leaked it and the funny part was the xxxxxx in the blanks where the nominees name was to be placed. It turns out the Women’s March organizers were planning to say the same thing no matter who the nominee turned out to be.

The echoes coming from Brand-X have been catastrophic in their predictive emphasis. That, too, comes as no surprise. This tactic comes right out of the left’s not-so-secret win-at-any-cost handbook. Conservative thinkers must note the decided difference in decibels and debate; drama and discussion; and dogma and dedication.

The left is going to crank up the noise for much the same reason the home team crowd yells to drown out the opposition’s quarterback calls. Though it might work occasionally – it will never defeat competency.

Our President has made a great call. Now it’s up to Mitch McConnell to pull it off. Isn’t that an interesting development?

Conservatives should count their blessings on that last little detail. Mitch McConnell achieved a courageous feat in postponing a vote on a new SCOTUS appointee until Obama left office. That one action – resulting in the appointment of Justice Gorsuch – merits our deepest appreciations.

Added to that accomplishment is another impressive stat. Senator McConnell is 21 for 21 in confirming President Trump’s federal appeals court nominees. No matter one’s personal reaction to this gentleman, in terms of securing the SCOTUS nominee, we have the right guy in the right place at the right time.

You may have heard the old attorney joke – “If the facts are on your side, pound on the facts. If the facts aren’t on your side, pound on the table.” The liberal-progressive-socialist Brand-X movement is relying on “make mean faces” and people-of-the-lie devotions as means to pounding on their table.

As things progress for our Republican team’s confirmation of Judge Kavanaugh, listen less to the words coming from the left than the message in their eyes. The face of hate is not your friend.

It’s a good time to be on the right side…