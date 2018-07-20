Chalk It Up Enlivens the Sidewalks – Downtown Hendersonville

Caption: Anthony Bourdain, the celebrity chef and travel documentarian, is remembered in this amazing chalk likeness by Yoriko Russell.

By Dasha Morgan- For over 22 years Narnia Studios has been bringing the Chalk It Up art extravaganza to downtown Hendersonville, where artists of all ages and abilities can enjoy themselves by painting in chalk a scene on the sidewalks of downtown Hendersonville.

Thousands visit Main Street every year to see the creations of 150 participants, the maximum number allowed. There are categories with 5 winners in each category. Thankfully the weather allowed for the event to continue this year.

There are hot air balloons in the sky, angels, turtles, trees, flowers, little bunnies, owls, lions, bees, kitties, doggies, fish, ducks, kites, football players and cars. Then you could find more sophisticated heads and faces, such as the head of Anthony Bourdain and All are colorful, expressive and some quite amazing.

Narnia Studio generously provides the chalk. To see these, either go to their page on Facebook or to: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_C6gJLX_Sao. Theses works of art transformed the Hendersonville Main Street into a temporary outdoor museum for all to enjoy. However the paintings get washed away when a thunderclap hits with pouring rain and washes them down the street, as happened the day before yesterday—making a colorful river on the sidewalk.

This year’s winners were:

5 & Under – Clara Palmer, Jimmy Scholz, Zoe Everson, Abigail Johnson, Bella Mercado

6-8 years old – Virginia Oakman, Lucas Nelson, Johnny Dias, Taylor LeClair, Noel Duncan

9-12 years old – Aiden Taylor, Julia Everson, Kassie Everson, Deacon Merich, Kai Burge

13-20 years old – Amber Detwiler, Shirin Raschid-Farroki, Ella Neve, Eliza Davis, Isaiah Mercado

21 & over – Jan Lewandoski, Richard Merritt, Morgan Rice, Brianne Arnott, Melinda Hammond

Professional – Yoriko Russell

Barbara Hughes, owner of Narnia Studios at 315 North Main Street in Hendersonville, has filled her store with only American made treasures. She features local art and pottery. There are a potpourri of wonderful items, which she calls “a garden of earthly delights” for her customers. She offers cut flowers and bouquets for many occasions, decor items to beautiful the home, wonderful fragrant bath and body items, and unusual jewelry.

In addition, she can put together a package for your camper (or possibly for a college student too) to be sent off, letting them know you miss them. It can include activity books, card games, and items to be enjoyed indoors or outdoors. However, no food is included.

Throughout the year Barbara sponsors a number of community activities, such as a Tulip Extravaganza in March and April with a photo contest, An Easter Bonnet Promenade, and a Gingerbread Cookie Contest. She has an annual Christmas Open House too. For more information, stop by the store or go to www.nariastudios.com.