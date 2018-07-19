Will Congress designate Muslim Brotherhood as terrorists?

“Allah is our objective; the Prophet is our leader; the Koran is our law; Jihad is our way; dying in the way of Allah is our highest hope.”

Their modern operating philosophy is often called “civilizational Jihad or stealth Jihad. They typically work by deception and subversion until they are strong enough to take power and enforce their dominance by the sword.

The Brotherhood is a Sunni Muslim organization, but often cooperates with Shia Islam in its infiltration, subversion, and terrorist operations against non-Muslims. MB is highly influential in the United Nations because of the 57 member Organization for Islamic Cooperation (OIC) within the UN. Petroleum wealth has been a primary means of MB influence, bribery, blackmail, and economic coercion. However, the Brotherhood gave birth to almost every Sunni terrorist organization, including Hamas, al-Qaeda, and most recently, ISIS. Hamas and Al-Qaeda have been the most prominent military arms of the Brotherhood.

The difference between the business and political organizations of the Muslim Brotherhood and terrorist arms like Al-Qaeda are primarily in method. Their goal of world conquest by whatever means is the same. An MB member may wear a tie and speak eloquent propaganda about peaceful Islam, but his counterpart in Hamas may carry an AK-47, a sharp sword, and instructions for making bombs and blowing up bridges and buildings. .The Brotherhood’s strategy is to build their organization quietly, at the same time undermining the host country’s culture and civil order, until they are certain they can overcome non-Muslim nations with a final thrust of violence.

They make lavish use of the Islamic doctrine of Taqiyya (deception). Under this doctrine, blatant lies are permissible to deceive non-Muslims about the nature of Islam, Jihad, and Sharia. This may be used defensively or offensively. The Ikhwan advance in Western countries by living peacefully while their numbers are small and escalating their demands, militancy, and violence as they establish greater numerical presence and infiltration into the host society.

They also advance through charitable organizations and benevolence to Muslim families. This is highly effective in both increasing political support among their Muslim base but also in convincing non-Muslims that their objectives are peaceful and benevolent.

In 2004, in an FBI raid on an Annandale, Virginia, home following a suspicious videotaping of the support structures of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge, FBI agents found a basement full of MB planning documents. One of the documents discovered in Annandale was an “explanatory memorandum” on general strategic goals for the Muslim Brotherhood in America. It contains this revealing statement:

“The process of settlement is a “Civilization-Jihadist Process with all the word means.

The Ikhwan must understand that their work in America is a kind of grand Jihad in eliminating and destroying the Western civilization from within and sabotaging its miserable house by their hands and hands of the believers so that it is eliminated and Allah’s religion is made victorious over all other religions.”

The Brotherhood’ mandate for America includes facilitating civilization Jihad by making “every effort for the establishment of educational, social, economic, and scientific institutions and the establishment of mosques, schools, clinics, shelters, [and] clubs.”

FBI archives from the 2004 Annandale raid are highly informative on MB subversion and infiltration objectives. Muslim migration is an early phase of Jihad. Higher immigration and birth rates are cited as an important tool. Assimilation except for the purpose of infiltration and political and social influence is not a goal. One of the goals of the MB is to increase the Islamic identity and doctrinal adherence of all American Muslims. Additional American mosques will symbolize Islamic dominance.

In 2000, there were 1,209 Muslim mosques in the U.S. There were 2,106 in 2010 and an estimated 3,200 in 2015. More than 80 percent of them were financed by oil money from Saudi Arabia and are under the control of MB front organizations in America. They teach fundamentalist Wahhabi doctrines that are inherently anti-Jewish and anti-Christian. Mosques are much more political than American churches, and the imams often excoriate Jewish and Christian influences on American foreign policy. Sermons that are given in Arabic are especially aggressive in calling for Jihad against Israel, the United States, and Western civilization. This worldview is also taught in MB controlled schools.

In addition to the Annandale discoveries, the September 2008 Holy Land Foundation trial provided boxes of incriminating evidence that the Muslim Brotherhood front organization was raising funds for Hamas terrorist activities. Six members of the Muslim Brotherhood were sent to prison. Many Muslim organizations like CAIR, NAIT and ISNA were listed as un-indicted co-conspirators. Following Barack Obama’s election as President, there was no pressure to follow up on prosecution.

As we can see from the example of the UK, France, Sweden, and Germany in Europe, a Muslim minority of only 5 to 10 percent can create enough fifth column agitation to profoundly influence the domestic and foreign policies and politics of a nation. One of the main objectives of the Muslim Brotherhood and OEC is the criminalization of any criticism of Islam (Islamophobia) or publication of any unfavorable statistics about Islam or Muslims. This has been adopted in these and other Western European nations and has become a major restriction on free speech, severely restricting their ability to resist subversion and continuing Islamification.

The Muslim Brotherhood is clearly dangerous and subversive, but will Congress recognize the magnitude and severity of the threat? Will they have the backbone, wisdom, and common sense to protect the American people and their traditions and culture of freedom of speech and religion? Is the protection of the American people first in the hearts of Congress? Will we give up everything we have believed in, fought for, worked for, and prayed for more than 300 years because Congress will not open their eyes to truth?