Local teens win Congressional Art Competition

Serena Eaton of HHS depicted someone feeling more empty than a tummy ache. Photo by Pete Zamplas.

“Brain Soup” is the psychedelic entry of HHS’ Tyler Mujica.

Forty-seven students entered a total of 71 works in various media, up to 26 by 26 inches. Entries were from 11 students of Hendersonville High, five from East Henderson, three of West Henderson, and one from Henderson County Career Academy.

First place went to Pisgah’s Rosalyn Mary White. Her “Hands in Motion” showed 12 hands reaching in various directions, and two hands covering the subject’s face.

Rosalyn Mary White of Pisgah was first, with “Hands in Motion.” Photo by Pete Zamplas.

White won a $3,000 scholarship to a prestigious Southeastern art college of her choice, and two round-trip tickets to the student art national reception in D.C. Her piece and other states’ winners are displayed for one year in the U.S. Capitol. A trio of judges chose winners.

Locals earned the other two awards. East Henderson 2018 grad Joshua Grady was second, with “Galaxy.” UNC-CH bound Grady told The Tribune he snapped a self-portrait photo, of his face. The left half was hidden in shadow.

Joshua Grady of East Henderson won second place, with “Galaxy.” Photo by Pete Zamplas.

He altered the right side of his face’s image with multi-colored dots, applying ultra-violet paint for a glowing layer. A green circle around the right eye looks like war paint.Grady was the East art club’s president. His art teacher was Robert Wallace.

West Henderson’s Hannah King was third, with “Curious Cows.” Kelly King was her art instructor.

Hannah King’s “Curious Cows” was third. Photo courtesy of Ben Williamson.

Among others, one of East grad Eliana Kotsias entries was entitled “Colors in Light.” She said her favorite color is teal, which blends green and blue. She is heading to Appalachian State to major in art. Kotsias eyes a career in art therapy or instruction.

East grad Eliana Kotsias’ entries included this “Colors in Light.” Photo by Pete Zamplas.