Fletcher history at Feed & Seed revealed by Brenda Coates

By Dasha Morgan – A presentation is scheduled for July 19, starting at 5:30 p.m. at the old Feed & Seed store, located at 3715 Hendersonville Road in Fletcher. The doors open at 5 p.m., and the program begins with a half hour of Appalachian and blue grass music by Brian Hunter.

The Preservation Society of Asheville and Buncombe County is bringing Brenda Coates to discuss the rich history of this wonderful building that dates back in Fletcher. Coates is the author of “At the End of Road the Journey Begins: How the Murray Clan Shaped the Character of Western North Carolina.” She will bring the town’s history alive — starting from pioneer life and the Stagecoach Inn, where Howard’s Gap Road intersected the Buncombe Turnpike.

The tale turns toward a tragic limestone mine cave, touches on a mysterious hanging and taps into what makes Fletcher special. It is a story worth knowing about.

Pastor Phillip recruited volunteer labor to rehab the building for worship space, preserving the hardwood floors and hammered tin tiles on 12-foot ceilings. Friday and Saturday nights at the Feed & Seed Music Hall are a time to relax and enjoy yourself with bluegrass and dancing. And parking is easy behind the building. The hall fills up rapidly, and once the toe-tapping music begins so does the dance floor. With the family friendly atmosphere brings good friends and good music together at 7:30 PM weekends in this historic building.

There are pews, chairs, and couches to make yourself comfortable in, while listening to the happy tunes. The old-fashioned atmosphere pervades throughout, including RC Colas and Moon Pies to be purchased. Some come early and reserve their seat, as it can get crowded.The old Feed & Seed store is an example of active and successful historic preservation, which the Preservation Society is proud to be a part of and let others be aware of.

Now the home of the Feed & Seed Church, the site was the former Fletcher Supply Company, built in 1919 by the Youngblood family, and was the “heart of downtown Fletcher” for many years. Pastor Phillip Trees of the Feed & Seed Church saw the site’s potential and appreciated its history.

This July there will be a wide range of musicians to listen and dance to in this historic building. The July schedule: 7/13 Blake Ellege & The Country Resonators, Blake Ellege and The Country Resonators are a high-energy band that bring all of the Classic Country Gold hits back to life! This 7-piece band will take the stage playing many favorites from artists such as: George Jones, Merle Haggard, Webb Pierce, Johnny Cash, Lefty Frizell, George Jones, Hank Snow, Johnny Horton and many more! On 7/14 Tru Blu- Tom Fisch, a well known local songwriter and guitarist,who plays all around the area, is opening at the Feed & Seed at 6:30 p.m.

He is much like Pete Seeger and brings sunshine to the stage. If you come early that night, you can get a clogging lesson at 5:00. Then later in the month there are other musicians: 7//20 Dashboard Blue, 7/21 Three Jack Jenny, 7/27 Rick Morris Country Band, and 7/28 The Dollar Bros. Come to the Feed & Seed for the Preservation Society of Asheville & Buncombe County tell you about the building’s history and then come to a musical evening. Here the past and the present come together for some lively bluegrass and dancing.