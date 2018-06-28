Benefit for Aura Home Women Vets

There is a Go Fund Me Renovations site online (https://www.gofundme.com/2ak9uqs) hoping to raise $75,000 for renovations to a building in Hendersonville or a check can be sent to Aura Home Women Vets, 50 S. French Broad Avenue, Asheville, NC 28801. This is a 501 (c) 3 non-profit organization, which is volunteer based. The mission for Aura Home For Women Veterans is to provide transitional supportive housing for homeless women veterans in the Western North Carolina area and offer daily living necessities including clothing and transportation.

More information can be found at www.aurahomewomenvets.org. Sadly homeless women veterans are one of the fastest growing populations in the United States. It is estimated that between 4,000 and 8,000 women veterans live in Buncombe County. The primary goal is to provide a stable residence for access to community resources and Veterans Affairs benefits for readjustment to civilian life.

The Aura Home was founded by Alyce Knaflich as a non-profit organization projecting to provide safe, stable housing, to help Buncombe, Henderson and Haywood County homeless women veterans readjust to civilian live.

It is a point of access for information on community resources regarding education, jobs, job training, financial and legal assistance and medical care. They offer information and assist in applying for Veterans Affairs benefits and programs with the guidance of certified service officers and Veterans Affairs staff.