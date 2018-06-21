One day only: Saturday Antique & Vintage Show in Hendersonville

By Dasha Morgan – Downtown Hendersonville and Jane Asher Antiques are bringing a wide array of antiques to the sidewalks of Main Street Hendersonville, Saturday, June 23.
Whether you are a collector of shabby chic or just love old, antique furniture, this is the place to find it. This show will run from 1st Avenue to 6th Avenue, rain or shine. It is the 27th annual Antique & Vintage Show with many returning vendors.
The festival sponsor is Village Green Antiques. There will be many classic pieces, jewelry, vintage linens, books, wrought iron pieces, as well as hot-selling items, such as affordable Pyrex and colorful old sets of mixing bowls. Shabby Chic will be in evidence, as well as items that can be “repurposed.” Industrial items, vintage clothing are all popular right now and will be there.
Old clocks, vintage toys, flags, buttons, pottery, art and dolls will undoubtedly be available for purchase. Do you need to add to your collection? Undoubtedly some of your favorite items can be found. Of course nearby restaurants will be open, so you can have ice cream or a meal while you shop.
This bustling, vibrant Antique and Vintage Show is held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 23 only on Main Street in Hendersonville.Jane Asher of Jane Asher Antiques in Hendersonville has been working hard to make the show a success once again, as presenting sponsor. She has signed up vendors from all around and has been distributing posters and flyers. She only wants quality merchandise that are appropriate for the festival.
She said, “This is one of our biggest days; every year it gets better and better.” There will be close to 55 vendors this year, who are local as well as from Florida and South Carolina. Merchants from West Palm Beach, Florida, Wilmington, NC, and further afield will all be setting up booths on the sidewalks.