The Broadcast plays two local shows within a week

The Broadcast has drawn huge crowds to this monthly series in recent years, and when launching the series in May 2013.

The Broadcast’s expressive videos include for their captivating original rock songs “Steamroller,” “Every Step” and “Battle Cry!” The band has won awards at Music Video Asheville. Its style mixes classic rock, soul and R&B into a tight and dynamic six-piece ensemble with hard-driving rhythms and explosive vocals. The group got worldwide exposure on NPR’s “World Cafe,” two years ago.

Singer Caitlin Krisko’s powerful and sultry voice reminds many of rock greats from Grace Slick to Grace Potter, from Ann Wilson to Susan Tedeschi and Adele.

Guitarist Aaron Austin‘s guitar frenzy is another audial highlight.

Krisko called studio sessions last week the “best creative week” of her life. The upcoming new CD “feels like a revolution, and we can’t wait for you to hear it.” It was recorded in Asheville’s premier studio, Echo Mountain.

Two members of the famed Tedeschi Trucks Band (TTB) were session players. They are bassist Tim Lefebvre and drummer Tyler “Falcon” Greenwell. A “kickstarter” fund drive will precede CD preorders. The Broadcast recorded its second CD in Los Angeles in 2015, with seven-time Grammy winner Jim Scott. Scott has produced the late Tom Petty and also TTB.

Many laud the band’s live energy. “Artists are always striving to take it to that ‘holy moment,’ with energy for everyone to capture,” Krisko has said. “We’re connecting to the music, and each other.”

Krisko told The Tribune after playing outdoors at LEAF last fall the band fed off of the crowd’s electric vibe, reaching even greater dimensions. “We reached a place we hadn’t been before” such as in “intensity.”

Like Krisko, lanky Outer Banks native Austin produces stage theatrics as a bonus in live shows. Austin praises Krisko’s intensity, to “get in deep” in a song. Krisko looks very natural and fluid with on-stage gestures, and periodic uber-intensive bursts.

“I grew up in musical theater,” the Royal Oak, Mich. native noted. “I danced a lot in the Michigan Classic Ballet Company.” She moved to Manhattan at 13, studied performance arts, then shifted her aspiration from Broadway to the rock stage and studio.

She moved to Asheville in 2010. Austin and Krisko recorded a CD as a duo in 2013, then expanded the act into a band. Even now “My soul is from Detroit,” Krisko said. “Motown has a profound influence on me.”

She gives it her all emotionally. “Singing is a very cathartic, therapeutic experience,” Krisko further told The Tribune. She adds how “music is what you convey about your life.” She learned to unwind with yoga and gardening. “Off stage, I’m much more laid back…I’m finding balance.” She added, “Accolades are really fun and exciting. But those don’t mean anything if you’re not happy on a daily basis, or at least in a good place with yourself.”

Krisko told a crowd how “Eyes of a Woman” is “the story of my life.” The character goes “against the grain.” She flies away to “see the world, through the eyes of a woman…She’s so tired of the ‘push and pull’ of this life as a woman.”…You gotta step back, to see what you’ve done wrong.”

On the go, The Broadcast played Asheville’s Beer City Festival June 2, then the Cold Mountain Festival (as did Jon Stickley Trio) last weekend at Lake Logan near Canton. The band again tours Europe — this time in August and September.

“One of our favorite things about touring is meeting all of the amazing people who are part of the live music community,” Krisko stated on Facebook Sunday. “We love you on a profound level, because we’re all in this together.”

For more on the band, check its website: wwww.thebroadcastmusic.com. For more on special events in Downtown Hendersonville, check downtownhendersonville.org.