Lincoln-Reagan Dinner Checked the Boxes

Like all the rest of us, neither of these gentlemen was perfect – but we know of no one who better represents the reality, reason, responsibility and right dedications of the Republican Party. We are honored by the opportunity to echo their name – and through our own good efforts – carry on their model and message.

From start to finish – thanks to a lot of helping hands – we were able to uphold our plan to keep things fun, fast, and faith-based. If there was a landing word at the end, it would be this one – GRATEFUL.

We were grateful for all those who took the time, energy and expense to come out and come together and help make it a special evening.

We were grateful for Lt. Governor Dan Forest, Congressmen McHenry and Meadows, Justice Barbara Jackson, Senator Chuck Edwards, former RNC faith-director Chad Connelly, and Rev. Mark Creech for their – without exception – excellent presentations.

We were grateful for the Renaissance Hotel and Ballroom staff for crafting this opportunity to be the very first event in their newly renovated facility – and for the super food, service and ambiance introduced as a bonus.

We were grateful for event committee members Lisa Baldwin, Linda Humphries, Angela Phillips, Patsy Gardin, Don Yelton, and Nancy Nesbitt and volunteers Anita Rogers, Melody Koebernick and Julie Hart who handily welcomed our guests.

We were grateful for the American Success Equation Essay Contest Committee chaired by Andrew Brooks and the winner – North Buncombe H.S. student Caleb Burnette – for his excellent submission and presentation.

We were grateful for Michelle Bretz, Jeff Foster and American Legion Post 143 members Ray West, David McQueen, Jim Babcock, Charlie McCullough, Ernie Panther, and Martha Brindle for carrying us through the Pledge, National Anthem and Presentation of Colors.

We were grateful for the parade of dignitaries and special Republicans we were able to recognize, appreciate and honor.

We were grateful for Platinum contributors David and Terri Luck and Senator Chuck and Teresa Edwards; Gold contributors Laura Laye, Clint & Glenda Weinert, Rep. Joshua Dobson, Bill Lack and Chad and Nancy Nesbitt; Silver contributors Sam Michael, Robin Ramsey, Albert Sneed, Lisa Baldwin, Linda Fitzhugh, Patsy Gardin, Hon. Larry Harris, Paul Yeager, Shad Higgins, Linda & George Humphries, Lloyd Kirk and Michael LaPaglia; and the special contributions of David and Katrina Morgan of the Tribune Papers, John North, Stephen Keull, and Jeff Foster.

We were extra grateful for the behind-the-scenes generosity and we’re-not-going-to-tell-you-what-it-was extraordinary assistance of Bill Lack, Eddie Harwood and Chad Nesbitt.

We were grateful for a host of words of support; helpful touches; kind considerations; and prayers that happened but perhaps went unnoticed before, during and after the busy mix.

And finally, we were grateful for Sylvia Arrowood’s spontaneous stand-in voice leading us all in God Bless America to round out the evening.

There are 3 primary reasons for the Lincoln-Reagan event: (1) Bring us together in celebratory fashion (2) Highlight our elected officials and candidates and (3) Raise funds for the Party. We can check all three boxes.

You may remember that last year’s new leadership team crafted a “Spring BCGOP Gala” from start to finish 6 weeks after taking office. We raised $2,000+ above and beyond expenses. This year’s Lincoln-Reagan event is going to add somewhere in the neighborhood of $6,500. Those are all hard-earned dollars we will work equally hard to put to good use in the coming election.

In close, a note of thanks is due to all of those who helped us overcome the hurdles. As has happened time and time again, it’s not the obstacles or obstructers that matter, it’s the persistent march toward solutions, solidarity, and success. Thanks to a bunch of good people – we did it together once again.

Did we mention we’re grateful?

