Local Playwright’s Doll Premieres at The Magnetic 375

The Magnetic Theatre’s upcoming production of Doll is set in 1962, where Nora and David Helms have the perfect marriage, the perfect home, and the right friends….Everything is thought to be “perfect.” Or is it? Lilly’s searing and provocative retelling of Ibsen’s A Doll’s House is timely and shattering. This is a mature audience production (for language) and hackles some of today’s relevant themes. The cast features Mary Katherine O’Donnell as Nora and Maximilian Koger as her husband, David. The cast also includes Daniel Henry, Hannah Williams-Beaver, Scott Voloshin, and Ivy Rose Volshinin in a production that is being directed by Andrew Gall, The Magnetic Theatre’s current Producing Artistic Director. The production also features a scenic design by Terry Martin; lighting design by Jason Williams; sound design by Mary Zogzas; costume design by Victoria Smith. The production is being stage managed by Christopher Kingsley.

The Magnetic 375 is at 375 Depot Street in the River Arts District. This is a not-for-profit production company that gives original works and the people who make them a home to share with an audience. Tax-deductible contributions are happily accepted. Just send it to The Magnetic Theatre, Inc. P.O.B. 18074, Asheville, N.C. 28814. For tickets, the Box office telephone is (828) 239-9250.The shows are Thursdays through Saturdays through May 5 at 7:30 PM.