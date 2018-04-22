Breaking news

April 22, 2018 Hendersonville , News Stories 250 Views
Local Playwright’s Doll Premieres at The Magnetic 375

Mary Katherine O’Donnell (Nora) and Scott Volshinin (Croiser) shown here take part in the play, Doll. This is a modern 1960’s version set in Manhattan, based on Henrik Ibsen’s 1879 controversial drama, A Doll’s House, one of the most famous plays in the world.

By Dasha Morgan- Brenda Lunsford Lilly’s play Doll will have a three week run on April 19 through May 5th at the Magnetic Theatre. Low-priced previews will be April 19 and 20th, with the opening night on April 21st at 7:30 pm. Lilly, who attended the local Catholic high school St. Genevieve’s of the Pines, is well known in the area and has had quite an impressive career in her field. She was co-creator of the award winning television series State of Grace, which ran for two seasons on Fox, and is currently on the Department of Stage and Screen Faculty at Western Carolina University. She has been an actor, screenwriter, playwright and producer with comedy, drama and animation. She has written for many television series, including “Big,” L.A. Law,” and “Honey I shrunk the Kids.” Her plays have been produced from Los Angeles to Boston.

The Magnetic Theatre’s upcoming production of Doll is set in 1962, where Nora and David Helms have the perfect marriage, the perfect home, and the right friends….Everything is thought to be “perfect.” Or is it? Lilly’s searing and provocative retelling of Ibsen’s A Doll’s House is timely and shattering. This is a mature audience production (for language) and hackles some of today’s relevant themes. The cast features Mary Katherine O’Donnell as Nora and Maximilian Koger as her husband, David. The cast also includes Daniel Henry, Hannah Williams-Beaver, Scott Voloshin, and Ivy Rose Volshinin in a production that is being directed by Andrew Gall, The Magnetic Theatre’s current Producing Artistic Director. The production also features a scenic design by Terry Martin; lighting design by Jason Williams; sound design by Mary Zogzas; costume design by Victoria Smith. The production is being stage managed by Christopher Kingsley.

The Magnetic 375 is at 375 Depot Street in the River Arts District. This is a not-for-profit production company that gives original works and the people who make them a home to share with an audience. Tax-deductible contributions are happily accepted. Just send it to The Magnetic Theatre, Inc. P.O.B. 18074, Asheville, N.C. 28814. For tickets, the Box office telephone is (828) 239-9250.The shows are Thursdays through Saturdays through May 5 at 7:30 PM.

