HCT presents Pulitzer-Prize Winner, The Gin Game

Hendersonville Community Theatre presents The Gin Game opening April 27 and running through May 6 on the theatre’s intimate Second Stage. Tickets are $16 and are available online at HendersonvilleTheatre.org or by calling the Box Office at (828) 692-1082.

In this Pulitzer Prize-winning tragi-comedy by Donald L. Coburn, Fonsia Dorsey, a woman in her twilight years residing in a “home for the aged,” has her loneliness interrupted by the crusty charm of fellow resident Weller Martin, who teaches her how to play Gin Rummy.

As the couple get to know each other over repeated games, much is revealed about their regret-filled lives. As Fonsia wins again and again, Weller’s rage escalates until he finally must choose between friendship and competition. In this perfect blend of humor and pathos, The Gin Game brings to light many of the issues faced by today’s seniors and their families. The show is rated mature audience for strong language.

HCT veteran director Bob Reece directs The Gin Game. The cast features Cathy Jewell Fischer (Fonsia Dorsey) and Rick Huhn (Weller Martin) as the two seniors thrown together by circumstance who must deal with issues of isolation, loneliness and aging.

Cathy has appeared in productions from Rome, Italy, to Off-Off Broadway. She serves as Executive Director of Tryon Arts & Crafts School. Rick recently starred in HCT’s production of Man of La Mancha. With this production, Cathy and Rick join an elite history of famous duos who have previously battled in The Gin Game, including original stars Hume Cronyn and Jessica Tandy (the 1977 Broadway production and 1981 TV movie), Dick Van Dyke and Mary Tyler Moore (the 2003 PBS television special), and James Earl Jones and Cicely Tyson (the 2015 Broadway Revival).