Commission hopeful Rebecca McCall ably crunches numbers

The two vary about a proposed new outdoor training facility for local law enforcement. She is for one, he is against it.

She wants to bring her money-saving acumen in private industry to county budget decision-making, along with negotiating and problem-solving experience. She has a B.S. in business administration from Montreat College.

She was a controller for G.E. Lighting locally, then Hubbell Lighting in Greenville, S.C. She said in a debate with Ward last week that at G.E, she progressed to be among its very first “Six Sigma black belt” specialists. This enabled her to “resolve problems — and save them $800,000 a year.” She deployed statistical analysis, to find solutions and “improve processes.”

She cross-trained to also specialize in mechanical drafting and tool and die design. She realized there was greater pay in such a “man’s job.” In time “I took it to the next level, and worked with fixtures” as a Hubbell product manager. She led cost-savings in developing multi-million dollar projects, and dealt with facility construction.

She is now production manager for Norafin (Americas), overseeing “functional details” in its new factory in Mills River. The corporate professional is a former business owner, and points to 40 years of experience in business management, accounting and engineering.

Using business metaphors in the debate, she equated voters to stockholders and commissioners to a board of directors. She said they need to “ensure the highest rate of return on your investment” of tax dollars in providing priority services. She noted Henderson County’s property tax rate is sixth lowest among the 100 counties in this state.

She touted her abilities as including “professionalism, integrity and passion” to serve.

McCall, 61, and tractor sales businessman Ward, 66, are the sole candidates for the District 4 seat that former board Chairman Tommy Thompson is vacating. Since no one from another party is running in a primary May 8, the victor in their GOP primary will be the next D-4 commissioner. It is in northern Henderson County, including Edneyville and Dana. Voting for the seat is countywide.

The candidates varied about the proposed new law enforcement training center. Ward is very against it. McCall said she is for it, though not necessarily in the latest planned site which is in Saluda.

“They need scenario training” outdoors, she said. “We need to train our deputies, especially if we’re going to send them to the schools” in case of a crisis.

Sheriff McDonald told The Tribune the WNC Justice Academy in Edneyville helps marksmanship as an indoor shooting range. But he said an outdoor facility is critical. It enables tactical maneuvering and “dog handling and tracking.” He said 94 percent of specific training needed cannot be done at an indoors range.

On school security, McCall said she might be open to a few select school staff getting self-defense and weapons training in case they “had to pull a gun, to deter someone who’s breaking in” past security measures and especially a rampant shooter. But she wants that task best left to professionals.

She is elated that panic buttons are likely going into all public classrooms in the county by next year, to greatly “improve response time” by trained officers. Restricted access and heightened security monitoring are among designs in new schools such as Hendersonville High and Edneyville Elementary, and which can retrofit existing one, she noted. She is for “safety measures to protect our children and teachers, while not making the schools feel like prisons.”

McCall emphasized that “school safety must be our number one focus at this time” amidst periodic mass shootings nationwide. “We must be prepared for things that will hopefully never occur,” she stated before the debate. She is for more resource officers. “But this is a temporary solution. New officers — if they can be found — will need to be thoroughly vetted and trained to deal with unique situations.”

She added the “training needs to be ongoing, not just one-time. That is why I support an adequate training facility for our law enforcement personnel. The Justice Academy does not provide the adequate resources for this type of training. The cost of the revised design is a fraction of the previous indoor proposal, and funding for at least half has already been identified.”

Both candidates graduated in the Seventies from East Henderson High School — he in 1970, she in ’74 as senior class president. The Tribune will profile Ward, a former commissioner, in next week’s edition. The two debated April 12, in the Historic Courthouse’s Community Room. The county GOP, Men’s and Women’s Republican clubs were sponsors.

If elected, McCall would be the first female commissioner in this county in 17 years, since 2002. That is when Marilyn Gordon fell in a primary for re-election. Renee Kumor was a commissioner, mostly in the Nineties.

McCall mentioned “women’s intuition” at the debate, but otherwise did not bring up gender. When asked about it by The Tribune, she explained how a women’s perspective might be distinctive and helpful to the board. She describes it as a “soft side” with listening, understanding and caring for compelling needs of a situation.

She said that balances her conservative budgeting instincts, as a “numbers person” and whiz with a spreadsheet.

Sentiment percolated in recent debate over the future of Hendersonville High School’s current campus. McCall noted her grandfather was in the initial graduating class. Yet she manages to be more objective than overly sentimental. “That school was built in 1926,” she told the crowd. “It will cost a lot of money to update that (Stilwell) building” for any use such as offices — and more were it to still house classrooms.”

She heard many HHS students might be taught in trailers if Stilwell was renovated — particularly if before a new classroom building went up. She told the audience “the county had to be involved, because they fund it.”

When asked if the county pushed its way too much or heavy-handedly, she told The Tribune commissioners there could have been more debate earlier in the process. But she said as debate went on, the county had to “make a decision, or it’d never get done. In the end, ‘heavy-handed’ was right.”

Ward suggested a school-planning committee such as when he was in office 20 years ago. McCall told The Tribune workshops could drag on. But she wants more cooperation between the city, county and school board on major school projects. “No one entity should be empowered or burdened” as much as the county was over HHS.

East and West Henderson each opened in 1960. Their renovations are among pressing needs needing cost-efficiency options, McCall said. Her daughter Katie Lamb is a local teacher. Ernest and Rebecca McCall also have two sons, Ernest Jr. (“Bud”) and Erik.

On inter-agency communication and cooperation, McCall has stated “any leader worth their salt begins by understanding the challenges and listening” as she is doing as a candidate. “We must work in collaboration, with our School Board, Sheriff’s Department, surrounding municipalities and N.C. DOT to make sure that we are on the same page in developing solutions.”

Many zoning and infrastructure issues relate to growth. “We can’t stop growth. We can manage it,” she said in debate closing remarks. Ahead of the debate, she stated “we must continue to be proactive in creating and maintaining those green spaces and other public areas that add to our quality of life.”

She noted as areas grow, “that blessing becomes a challenge as it strains our existing infrastructure of roads, water, sewer, schools, law enforcement and fire fighters. Those are challenges that require leaders with the understanding of budgets, communication and collaboration; skills I have honed over the past 25 years in my professional and volunteer life.”

Both candidates are wary of the Balfour Parkway proposed four-lane link from N.C. 191 to U.S. 64, such as over its uprooting many properties. McCall noted 14 similar plans have fizzled before, including the notorious Clear Creek Connector. She said though “Four Seasons (Blvd.) traffic is a nightmare” in peak summer tourist and leaf seasons, “we learn to live with it.”

McCall said she is open to a traffic-flow and reduction plan, but “Balfour is not it.” She commended organized opposition, by people “not afraid to take a stand.” Her suggestion is “The county and DOT need to work together to determine an alternate solution, that has minimal impact on residential property.”

A more pressing need regarding roads, she told the crowd, is “we need pot-holes fixed” on state-owned roads. She noted Commissioner Thompson often noted the county doesn’t fix pot holes. She added that “Well, DOT doesn’t either!”

McCall and Ward both said they are upset at the City of Hendersonville’s water and sewer policies. McCall said users outside city limits are charged one and a half times what city residents (though they are taxed by the city) pay, and comprise about 70 percent of customers. “You can’t vote for City Council, but they control your water and decide the rates.”

A potential growth corridor is north up U.S. 64 East. “Edneyville needs to say if it wants sewer lines going there. It means more houses. It means industry in District 4. What if they widen 64 (East), if sewer lines go in, but no one wants to hook on” at the risk of city annexation and taxation of their land. “Does Edneyville want to remain farming only? Maybe, maybe not.”

Both candidates said they prefer District 4 retain its rural nature. McCall lives in the Tracy Grove community. “My great-grandfather farmed in the flats of Howard Gap Road” long ago, she noted. He loaded his horse-drawn wagon, and went to the train depot off Seventh Avenue for sales and trading.

She said she values agricultural “heritage,” and salutes farm families who when their usual markets dipped branched out such as to sod farming and plant grafting.

Yet many locals have had to retrain for other fields, while youth are looking for careers where there are jobs. “We must continue to be proactive in recruiting business and industry to our area in order to create and maintain good-paying jobs,” McCall stated.

McCall has local commissioner heritage in her family tree. Her grandfather Clyde Jackson was a three-term commissioner, starting in 1962. She said back in that Solid South Democratic era, he was the first Republican elected to the board.

He was instrumental in formation of Jackson Park. The park is named after him. He also was a major proponent of a new downtown Hendersonville library, and Emergency Medical Services (EMS). Rebecca nominated him successfully, for honor in the inaugural local Walk of Fame class.

Clyde Jackson is a mentor to Rebecca, on public service. “He was my inspiration,” she told The Tribune. Clyde helped shape county growth, yet retain the small-town charm. She said he cared about community and conversed with many about their concerns, and she will similarly be a liaison with the people.

Ward told The Tribune after the debate he has stepped back to let his nephews run his family tractor sales business. McCall told The Tribune she is promised a flexible enough work schedule at work, to have time as a commissioner. “My company is very supportive,” she said. “I checked with them, before I decided to run.”

Debate questions from the crowd included if either candidate would seek crossover votes by Democrats, who would first have to re-register as unaffiliated or Republican to vote in the GOP primary. Ward said he welcomed cross-overs, and will gladly vote for one who is qualified.

“I don’t think I know any Democrats,” McCall jested, later noting she has voted for some in local races. She said she would not seek crossover votes, nor urge anyone to change party affiliation. She pledged no matter the outcome May 8 to stay very active in local Republican politics. “I’m very excited about our opportunities.”

For more on her candidacy, check rebeccamccall.com.