“Memory Makers” featured at Asheville Gallery of Art

“Memory Makers” at Asheville Gallery of Art features the work of Johnnie Stanfield whose landscapes and still lifes capture both the vibrancy and heritage of living in the North Carolina mountains. The show runs April 1-30 during gallery hours, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday. The gallery, located at 82 Patton Avenue in Asheville, across from Pritchard Park, will host a reception for the artist on Friday, April 6, from 5-8 p.m. Everyone is cordially invited to stop by. Stanfield says her show will showcase work that depicts a collection of items that bring back memories of an event, an occasion, or a period in our lives. “Anything vintage interests me, including typewriters, musical instruments, radios, a collection of old cars, and antique fishing lures. I love the detail and the personality of these items and the way they have aged gracefully over the years,” she said.

The exhibit will include several pencil renderings of her favorite items including old Western and English riding boots and an old Western saddle. Her large painting, “The Memory Makers,” depicts vehicles from the 1940s and ’50s. Johnnie returned to the art scene after a serious injury to her right hand. “The first year was extremely tough. I was unable to move any of my fingers and I had no feeling in my hand. It took me almost five years to get back to my past potential with about 93 per cent usage of my right hand,” she said.

The artist has won various awards for her paintings and drawings over the years, including recently taking second place in the Swannanoa Valley Fine Arts League’s 2016 juried show for her equestrian watercolor portrait, “Troubadour.” Her work can be seen at The Asheville Gallery of Art. Stanfield’s work, as well as the paintings of the other 30 gallery members will be on display and for sale through the month of April. For further information about this show, you can contact Asheville Gallery of Art at (828) 251-5796, visit the gallery website at www.ashevillegallery-of-art.com, or go to the gallery Facebook page.