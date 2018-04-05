Buncombe Republicans: We’re working to stand for something

Each week the editors of The Tribune are selecting a communication from the Buncombe County Republican Party we feel will be of interest and value to our readers. You can learn more about your local Republican Party’s efforts at BuncombeGOP.org

The recent 1.3 trillion dollar Omnibus bill was a bit discouraging to those who believe our Republican elected officials should work extra-hard to model our Party’s platform, promises and principles. As with all things human, there are rights and wrongs and positives and negatives with this bill – and we get the complexity. Still, at the most recent meeting of the BCGOP Executive Committee, we felt the need to in constructive fashion raise our concerns to our Republican elected officials. Below is a brief introductory letter followed by the Resolution that was drafted by the Chair and fine-tuned by the Executive Committee. It has been mailed to our elected DC officials – and we’re pleased to share it with you today.

Dear Elected Official:

First let us share our appreciation for your daily service; the abuse you endure; deceptions you overcome; and the pressures you bear on behalf of the blessed citizens of our country. We are grateful for what you do and especially appreciative of your efforts to do it as a Republican. We understand how hard that is and that our real opposition rides a donkey – not an elephant.

Attached, please find a Resolution drafted by the Chair and fine-tuned by the Executive Committee that references shared concerns about the content and impact of the Omnibus Bill passed on March 23rd, 2018

We understand that there are deeper complexities at work, however, we are concerned that the long-standing pattern of dramatic debt accumulation and dysfunctional budgetary process is unsustainable. We fear for our country’s future unless this pattern is broken – and we know that if and when that happens, it will only be under the “reality, reason, responsibility and right” guided hands of Republican leaders.

Regardless of how you voted on this measure, please accept this Resolution as a raised hand of concern – not a shaken fist – from a group that is allied with you toward a common mission. We are sincere when we say we are grateful for your service!

On behalf of the Executive Committee,

Carl Mumpower, Chair

– R E S O L U T I O N –

A MESSAGE OF CONCERN TO OUR ELECTED OFFICIALS REGARDING THE RECENT 1.3 TRILLION DOLLAR SPENDING BILL APPROVED BY CONGRESS AND SIGNED INTO LAW BY OUR PRESIDENT.

WHEREAS, the Omnibus Spending Bill has positive impacts including needed support for our military; conditioning Palestinian foreign aid to disavowing terrorism; fixes for the NICS background check law; and holding the line against unconditional amnesty; and

WHEREAS, this Bill nonetheless results in a dramatic expansion of unsustainable national debt; and

WHEREAS, this Bill fails to address much needed border security in a tangible and well-defined manner and contains expansive special interest funding; and

WHEREAS, this Bill represents a dramatic evasion of our Party’s stated Principles and Platform and therefore holds the potential to discourage and disenfranchise Republicans and our partners in good governance; and

WHEREAS, in the absence of a Party of Principles, voters naturally drift toward the Party with the least principles – and in that this is not the Republican Party – this Bill serves as unearned support for the opposition Party; and

WHEREAS, having invested dramatic time, energy and resources in assuring the election of a Republican President with majorities in the House and Senate; therefore

WE DO RESOLVE, as the Buncombe County Republican Party of North Carolina Executive Committee, to hereby directly express our sincere appreciation to those who voted against increasing the debt on current and future generations and extreme disappointment in the leadership that pushed for its passage.

Submitted on behalf of the Buncombe County Republican Party Executive Committee:

Carl Mumpower, Chair

March 26, 2018

As you can see, the Buncombe County Republican Party of North Carolina is striving to make sure we stand for something people can count on. We’re working to do that in a positive fashion – and we need your help to pull it off. Let us know if we can find your special place in our special mission.