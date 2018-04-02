Weaverville Yoga Welcomes Open Hearts at PotLuck Supper

A presentation by Open Hearts was given at the Weaverville Yoga Studio’s potluck dinner, as the artists paintings were placed on the wall of the studio for display and sale. Shown here are L -R, Barbara Schauer, Nicole R., Debbie Harris, and Cindy Wolff.

By Dasha Morgan- At their quarterly potluck supper this March 16th, the Weaverville Yoga Studio opened their doors to include Open Hearts Arts Center. At this dinner, Barbara Schauer and her studio manager and Arts Center board member, Cindy Wolff, invited the Open Hearts artists to begin hanging some of their art work in the studio for sale. That night the organization members told the guests more about their many activities. The Open Hearts Art Center at 217 Coxe Avenue in Asheville was co-founded by Jessie Francis, Debbie Harris, and Sonia Pitts. It offers a number of programs to the intellectual or developmental disabilities community. Open Hearts day program provides instructional classes five days a week, Monday through Friday, 9am-3pm in visual and performing arts. Classes offered are as unique and varied as the individuals teaching and participating in them. This nonprofit 501-c3 organization sees value in each individual’s artwork and encourages them to express themselves through performing arts, such as music, dance, movement, drama and theater. The Yoga members were happy to be able to see and be able to hang some of the artists’ paintings in the studio.

The Weaverville Yoga Studio offers yoga instruction, weight loss workshops and holds many special workshops with well known instructors. The studio welcomes all, and those who join find it a friendly place to visit with new and old friends. Located just off Main Street in Weaverville at 7 Florida Avenue, the atmosphere is warm and friendly. Barbara Schauer opened the yoga studio in 2009 and has made it her life’s work to bring health, happiness, kindness, and love to others through the teaching of Anahata Yoga. Throughout the week a wide variety of Yoga classes (Kundalini, Anahata Yoga, Empowered Yoga, Rooted Flow Yoga, Gentle Therapeutic and even a Tai Chi class ) are offered with numerous instructors. There is something for everyone, where the health benefits of yoga can easily be appreciated

Besides the many classes, special workshops and events are held throughout the year. On March 31 there will be a Sound Immersion class on Saturday evening with Mira SpiritVoice; that same day is a Pelvic Floor Rescue workshop for women with Karie Wik who specializes in pelvic health and works at CarePartners Mission, although this class is already full, one can sign up for a future class; on Sunday April 22 Malerie Giaimo is offering a class to “Spring Tune” your body—relieve stress and allergy symptoms and help your digestive system; and on Fridays in April, Wayne Tipton will teach the fundamentals of both Salsa and Bachata dancing. Who doesn’t enjoy Latin dancing? In May a posture class is being offered by Kelly Gilmore to keep you walking tall.

Just go to the Weaverville Yoga Studio website at www.weavervilleyoga.com for more information. This studio has many activities to improve your health—both mental and physical. From beginners to ardent enthusiasts, there is a class to attend which can bring you closer to a more healthy lifestyle. Drop in students are always welcome.