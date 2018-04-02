Commissioners Ask Council to Eliminate Inequity, Keep the Peace

By Leslee Kulba- As a cautionary preface, it is important for members of the press to say no to forces pushing their agenda as “news” in order to leverage media outlets to stir the pot and fight their battles. It is no secret that race-baiters are fomenting divisive rhetoric, creating narratives about white people being powerless to resist their natural instincts to hate and oppress black people. It’s nonsense, and it needs to stop.

If one white man hurts one black man, or if several white men hurt several black men, that is no reason to draw a line in the sand and assign the population to teams based on skin color. If anybody of any race stumbles upon anybody of any race who is oppressed and lacking the power, resources, or know-how to free himself; it is everybody’s responsibility to do what they can to liberate the captive and get him to a better place.

The issue of Johnnie Jermaine Rush came up at the recent joint meeting of the Buncombe County Commissioners and Asheville City Council. The following are comments made by commissioners as they grappled, impromptu, with how government needs to answer to public outcry.

Al Whitesides began with commentary on government efforts for achieving equity and inclusion. “One of the downers for me, in everything we’re doing, it seems like we take five steps forward, but we take ten steps backward. It’s the phone calls that I’m getting for what happened here in this community with our police force. I hate to put a damper on our meeting, but folks this is something we’ve got to talk about, and we’ve got to deal with.

“I’ve been back in Asheville since 1971. And, of course, I was here before most of you because I was born and raised here. But I have never seen the morale as low as it is now; not just in the African-American community, but all over. I’m even getting phone calls from buddies of mine who I was in the Navy with, that I hadn’t heard from in 20 years, complaining about what in the #&<! is going on in Asheville.

“And it’s time now, as a taxpayer and as a citizen of Asheville, if we’re going to be successful in any equity efforts, we’ve got to move out the roadblocks standing in our way. And one of the big roadblocks, ladies and gentlemen, over the last 50 years or so that I’ve been back, is the Asheville Police Department. And I’ve been affected myself when I was stopped in 1989 with my family, saying that they were looking for drugs, and one of the policemen who stopped me, I’d approved a car loan on three weeks before.

“… I voted for all you councilors, and I expect you all to solve this problem. Just like you voted for us as commissioners, and we are dealing with the problems we’ve inherited.

“But this is something, folks, as an African-American who’s lived in this community all his life. I’m sick and tired of what’s been going on, and I’m sick and tired of the comments and excuses I get. I don’t want to hear it, because what really gets me more than anything, I know justice is slow; but why in the #&<! is it so slow when it’s dealing with me? So, let’s get something done about it.… We’ve got to stop talking about what we’re going to do and do it. It’s time to back up our talk, and when I look and it takes half a year to get rid of an officer that probably should have been gone two or three years ago, there’s no excuse.”

Jasmine Beach-Ferrara was next. “Thank you for your comments and honesty. I think honesty is the only way through for us as a community, and empathy is also a key part of how we live through this as a community.

“I have also been hearing from a lot of constituents. In addition to expressing anger and intense frustration with how slow justice has been to come, one thing I hear is a lot of fear, and I particularly hear that fear from parents who are raising young black children and young black boys of our community. And I take that incredibly seriously. Every child in our community, and every person in our community needs to be safe and treated with respect and dignity, whatever street they’re walking and on, whatever time of day.”

After talking briefly about police training and policies, she said another under-tapped opportunity for helping would be, “to recognize the role that trauma plays in a moment like this, for individuals who are impacted. And in some use-of-force situations, also, for officers and law-enforcement agents who are involved with that….

“I also know there are many law-enforcement folks who take their jobs very seriously and who show up each day to serve, and who put their lives on the line to keep parts of our community safe. That’s true at the same time, and I think part of our task as a community is to be able to be honest about the fact that many things are true at once right now. I see this as as much of a crisis as the opioid epidemic in our community, and I’m committed to responding across agencies, across communities, across party lines, across faith traditions until we get it right.”

Ellen Frost was next. “I’m very glad you said that, and I’m very glad Dr. Mullen is here. What happened is not a one-off. When you look at the State of Black Asheville, the diminishing numbers, I’ve had African-American men say to me, “Why was I stigged?” My granddaughter’s father stays in Asheville simply until she graduates from high school. I know we, collectively, have the will, we have the capacity to change these numbers that Dr. Mullen has systematically, over years, portrayed.

“I have a granddaughter who was in Asheville City Schools, and because of the color of her skin, she was ignored. Now, she’s getting straight A’s at the Asheville School. We can as a community – We care about it. When I talk to different people in the county about the numbers and the State of Black Asheville, people are amazed. They didn’t know. So, if there’s any silver lining in anything, everybody knows now, and this community can do amazing things, but we have to do it in the lens of, as we look at African-American men and women in this room, they’ve probably been targeted. They’ve probably been discriminated against. There’s no probably.

“I know one person whose son in one semester going to UNC-Asheville got stopped by the police eleven times. I know my granddaughter’s father, because he dresses well and has a nice car, who is the son of a law enforcement officer in the sheriff’s department, got put down on his hands and knees. I know my daughter and he, when they were dating, and they would get continually stopped. She would cry, and he would say, ‘Stop crying, they’re going to think I kidnapped you.’

“So, it’s not in Mississippi. This is Asheville. This is a community we all love. And we can’t look at those numbers in the State of Black Asheville and continue to do as we are. We can’t be complacent, because this is a crisis, because we’re losing a whole community. And while we’re losing that community, they’re in trauma.”

Mike Fryar concluded with comments he had previously shared with Whitesides. “Both of us, I think are over 70. I remember when I was very young, in my teens. The blacks were on this side of the track and the whites were on this side of the track. We integrated in the school in Kentucky in 1963. It took a while to get used to, but we have worked to get ourselves in the center of the tracks….

“What happened the other night. There’s a responsibility, just like this with the commissioners. We have a responsibility for what happened with our last county manager, whether we voted for it or didn’t vote for it, we’re responsible.

“I appreciate [Whitesides]. His color has nothing to do with anything. You back up. Asheville’s diverse. OK? My brother, 37 years ago, opened up a nightclub called Scandals. It’s a gay bar. My brother was gay, but I loved him. [Whitesides] would go anywhere with him. But I am so &@~^ sick of people trying to divide us again. That’s what I’m tired of. I am NOT going to be divided. Because I don’t look at the color,” he said, punctuating his remarks with a karate chop on the table for each word, “I look at the people. And that’s where I’m at. I want to help everyone. I don’t care what color they are.

“On the board of trustees at AB Tech. I want to try to get kids in over there at the school. I know this is a tough issue, but I would love to see some that want to be welders or mechanics or work on trucks or learn how to be machinists. This is things that I really want to see, and I really work hard at, and I’ll continue as long as I’m around to work at it. But me and [Whitesides]? You’re not going to divide us. I promise you. We’re in the center of the tracks, and we’re not coming apart.

Addressing members of council specifically about the Rush incident, he said, “It’s y’alls responsibility. Take responsibility for something.”