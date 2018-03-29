Sounds of heaven: Art Garfunkel to sing in Wortham April 5

The 8 p.m. show produced by Bob Nocek was not sold out, as of press time. Garfunkel’s trio has acoustic guitarist Tab Laven, and Dave Mackay on piano and keyboards.

Garfunkel went from five-time Grammy-winning Simon & Garfunkel folk superstardom in the Sixties to a versatile solo career. He recorded a dozen albums, mostly in the Seventies, with the latest entitled The Singer in 2012.

His biggest solo hit, which he recorded in ’75, was a cover of The Flamingo’s tender “I Only Have Eyes for You.” The same album generated “My Little Town,” a smash reunion hit with Paul Simon. “All I Know” was a riveting hit off of Garfunkel’s debut solo LP, in ’73. His other hits include “Since I Don’t Have You,” “I Shall Sing,” “I Believe,” “Bright Eyes,” and “Take Me Away.” He also wrote TV show theme songs, such as for Brooklyn Bridge.

He dedicated his 1997 CD entitled Songs from a Parent to a Child to his son James, who inherited’ his father’s famed golden curls. James, now 26, was six then when he sang one lead in the studio. At ten, James sang “Feelin’ Groovy” on stage during his father’s concert at Brevard Music Center. Art’s wife Kim joined him on stage. Art’s other son is Beau Daniel, now 11.

S&G were known for delicate harmonies, and thoughtful lyrics such as on their first number one hit, “The Sounds of Silence” in 1966. Garfunkel explained its key line of “people talking without speaking, people hearing without listening” reflects how “when meaningful communication fails, the only sound is silence.”

Now 76, he was born a mere month before the Pearl Harbor bombing propelled the U.S. into World War II. S&G emerged amidst the turbulent Sixties. “In this nervous world I want to soothe,” Garfunkel said last decade, after covering Gershwin and other standards. He called for “moderation, for thoughtfulness, for dialogue, for the ‘great exhale,’ for humor. A great time for a sweet sound, a visceral, charming prayerful sound.”

Garfunkel toured more since performing outdoors in front of 1.4 million people in Sofia, Bulgaria in 1990. His concert, at request of the U.S. State Department, in part promoted democracy months after the Berlin Wall crumbling opened up Eastern Europe.

He wrote poetry books. His autobiography due out Sept. 26 is entitled (in lower case lettering) “what is all but luminous.” In it, he wrote about his voice “vibrating with the sound of love” from youth onward.

He did periodic film acting over four decades. He was even a real life Forrest Gump, with distance walking in Japan, the U.S. and recently Europe. He did 12 yearly walks across America in 1984-96, reflecting adventurous spirit of the 1968 S&G hit “America.”

His professional music career has spanned 61 years, since he and Paul Simon made the charts as 15-year-old Queens, N.Y. buddies in 1957 with their single “Hey, Schoolgirl.” They went by Tom and Jerry as in the cartoon animated duo. Lanky Garfunkel was named after Tom the cat, with much smaller Simon the mouse Jerry.

Back then “You did it all on to get on radio, and to impress the girls,” he told this reporter, in a phone interview last decade.

Garfunkel also recorded solo records as a teen, as Artie Garr. He notes on his web bio he dove into music at age four, singing for posterity on a wire recorder his traveling salesman father bought. By age 11, he and Simon harmonized singing Everly Brothers songs at school talent shows.

Ten years later, in 1962, Simon & Garfunkel was born. The duo signed two years later with Columbia Records (Art got a master’s degree from the same-named university). They helped launch the folk-pop-rock movement, with 15 Top 40 hits. Their Record of the Year grammies were for “Mrs. Robinson” in 1968, then two years later for “Bridge Over Troubled Water.” Bridge topped the charts for six weeks.

Garfunkel sang solo, until Simon joins to harmonize as dynamic intensity sizzles. Inwardly “I’m strong” singing it, he told this reporter. “‘Bridge Over Troubled Water’ starts gentle. But by the end, I’m singing like an oak tree.”

Garfunkel revealed that even on that emotional mega-hit about helping a depressed friend, he tunes inward and envisions musical notations rather than motivational vision of a loved one. This is both in the studio, and even when he sang it in 1981 in front of a half-million fans in New York’s Central Park.

“I think of the next line, the shape of a note,” he said. Demonstrating precise change of notes in the interview, Garfunkel then sang over the phone to this reporter the pivotal line “When friends just can’t be found…” He explained how “that line leaps up and then is falling down. I see that up and down on a melodic line. To sing with the right amount of stress and dynamic, I get a mental picture of pursuing beauty.”

No wonder the inspiration for the man with such a powerful yet angelic-smooth voice was opera legend Enrico Caruso.

He referenced a line from “Bridge,” of how “‘When times get rough, and friends just can’t be found” and explained the song’s theme that “If you’re having a hard time, I’ll be there for you. I feel that sentiment for my lady (wife Kim).”

He accepts that he epitomized the sensitive male. “That’s me, all right. It’s how my family was. My mom was a sweet soul. My dad was super sincere, a sentimental softy. It’s my nature to be thoughtful, warm and loving in my very own tone.”

Garfunkel sang lead on tender ‘66 S&G ballads “Scarborough Fair” and “For Emily, Whenever I May Find Her.” He ends with extra-long notes to proclaim love for Emily, and in closing Bridge with the a friend’s reassurance “I will ease your mind.”

Garfunkel was typically S&G co-producer and main arranger. Their harmonies blended into an expanded single voice, at other times weaving in and out of sync. Called a “counter tenor” by some, Garfunkel’s clear and much higher tones broadened nasal Simon’s range. Guitarist Simon wrote most lyrics.

After splitting in 1970, S&G reunited periodically such as to record “My Little Town” in ’75 then “Wonderful World” with James Taylor in ‘78. S&G’s fabled The Concert in Central Park in 1981 brought the duo together for live shows every so often. This included when accepting the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2003, most recently the 2010 New Orleans Jazz Fest, and benefit shows in ’92 and one in ’05 to raise $9 million for Hurricane Katrina relief. Garfunkel sang “Bridge” in tribute to veterans in a televised National Memorial Day Concert on the Capitol lawn, before 300,000 people.

Garfunkel shared further insights into his creativity and career, earlier with this reporter. He believes in hard work, to earn life’s rewards. He rehearsed often starting as a teen, and can get intense to perfect his craft.

“In the studio, I’m a workaholic. I don’t react to fools well. If they break my devotion, I’m not that good to roll with it,” he said. He refines with retakes, as a “neurotic fool. I go on a path with extreme exactitude. I get a sense of what I’m doing, where it can go. I am really a perfectionist. The studio allows me to be nitpicky. But there’s the thrill of getting after it, then finally getting it right.”

Garfunkel recalled evolution of “Sounds of Silence,” on a cold New York day in his roach-infested 119th Street apartment. Cohort Simon dropped by. “He wrote six folkie, melodic, very commercial poetic songs. I knew he was onto something great” with “Sounds of Silence,” Garfunkel said. “But he said he was struggling. It was emerging. He said, ‘I’ve finished it, Artie, I want to play it for you.’ So he played it in my kitchen, where the tiles gave the best reverberation.”

Garfunkel said “I went nuts for it. We quickly moved on to decide who does the melody, who does the harmony, and what the harmony should be. We immediately went from making a song to making a record. We came up with all the elements — the vocal, song, tempo, key, overdubs. We were producers.”