Liberal school system bias is epidemic

Each week the editors of The Tribune are selecting a communication from the Buncombe County Republican Party we feel will be of interest and value to our readers. You can learn more about your local Republican Party’s efforts at BuncombeGOP.org

My interpreter was communicating to the village Chief when we heard the sound of a low-flying aircraft approaching the village. In quick sequence a very loud Vietnamese Skyraider close air support bomber flew over at about 200 feet. His canopy was open and the pilot was clearly visible as he tossed a harassing smoke marker into the village. For a brief second, we were eye to eye and as he banked left. Both of us were surprised – me by his aggression – he by an unanticipated American.

The bias affirmation came from the Chief. “What was that about,” I asked? “The Vietnamese don’t like us,” he said. “In the old days they would drop their unused bombs on us.” “Now they just try to scare us and scatter the animals. He stopped because an American is here.”

No matter what anyone tells you, bias is everywhere. Though the left loudly self-proclaims the high ground on a lack of bias, their propensity for calling conservatives “haters,” “racists,” and “deplorables” reveals a more sinister reality.

Same is true for racial minorities who reserve the right to preserve segregated American Indian reservations or race defined organizations like the NAACP, Black Entertainment Network, Black Congressional Caucus, La Raza or the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.

Bias is like kudzu – if you don’t stay on top of it, it will get on top of you.

Case in point, Asheville’s Public Schools. Over the past few decades there has been a progressive surrender to liberal cultural bias. That’s a concern because we don’t believe any organization is served by bias and most especially our publicly funded education system.

Per our Party Platform, the BCGOP has a call to address public education and broken fairness equations. This is one of those times and with an eye on constructive solutions, we recently communicated with the City School Superintendent.

March 13, 2018

From: Carl Mumpower, Ph.D. – Chair, BCGOP

To: Denise Patterson, Ed.D. – Asheville City School Superintendent

Subj: Discrimination in city school system

Dear Dr. Patterson:

Over the past year, we have received a number of complaints regarding discrimination toward city students operating from a traditional, conservative and/or Christian value system. The majority of these exposures track to Asheville High and the SILSA program.

Some of the specifics include personal ridicule, mockery, shaming, exposure to liberal teacher bias and presentations on subject matter of a sexual or otherwise personal and uncomfortable nature. Persistently, the students/parents voiced a fear of raising concerns to authorities.

Asheville High’s recent support for student engagement/leadership in the women’s march; tomorrow’s anti-gun rally; an art assembly involving mandatory participation in a lecture on transgenderism; and a subsequent forced viewership of a pro-LBGTQ agenda video has prompted us to reach out to you directly. In each of these cases, the agenda demonstrates a dominating liberal political agenda highlighting complaints that Asheville High is not a safe place for students with differing views. We find the statement, “SILSA has a thing for liberal pep rallies.” to offer pause for reflection.

It seems that in the absence of administrative attention to issues of balance and fairness, it has fallen on us to voice these flags. In support of such, we would point to the Asheville City School System’s Governing Policies, Mission Statement and respective Belief Statements and Definitions:

“The mission of Asheville City Schools is to provide quality education in which we respect students’ individual and cultural differences, develop their talents in partnership with family and community, and ensure that they possess the life skills necessary for personal success and civic responsibility.”

“Awareness and knowledge of diversity promotes respect for cultural and individual differences, while valuing the contributions of all. A multicultural educational staff better prepares students to live in a culturally diverse world.”

“The board acknowledges the dignity and worth of all students and employees and strives to create a safe, orderly, caring and inviting school environment to facilitate student learning and achievement. The board will not tolerate any form of unlawful discrimination, harassment or bullying in any of its educational or employment activities.”

“Discrimination means any act or failure to act that unreasonably and unfavorably differentiates treatment of others based solely on their membership in a socially distinct group or category, such as race, ethnicity, sex, pregnancy, religion, age or disability. Discrimination may be intentional or unintentional.”

In addition to the personal testimonies of students and parents, we believe our conclusion of liberal institutional bias and tolerated discrimination by the Asheville City School system is affirmed by the absence of essentially any on-campus conservative oriented activities.

With these concerns in mind, we wanted to reach out to your personally with a few suggestions/requests:

(1) I would appreciate an opportunity to meet with you and/or your staff to share our concerns in detail and explore potential positive solutions.

(2) We have arranged for the UNC-A College Republican’s Club to serve as potential mentors for conservative minded students at Asheville High and would appreciate your help in creating a safe and functional bridge to help actualize that support system.

(3) We would like to explore opportunities for expanding the opportunities for conservative-minded students at Asheville High to cultivate, express and otherwise explore their value system within the parameters of the school’s stated mission and guidelines.

(4) We would appreciate your help in identifying a safe process for students and/or parents to address their concerns about bias or abuse without fear of being stigmatized, penalized or otherwise mistreated by the administration, teachers or students within the system.

Thank you for your consideration and patience with our inquiry. In the absence of another organized or empowered body with the wherewithal/motivation to raise the issues, it seems to have fallen on us. Should another entity or organized group step forward, it will be our pleasure to defer.

We haven’t heard from her, but we did want you to hear from us. If you find opportunity for action on this raised concern, please take it. Let us know if we can help. It’s our collective adult job to protect our children – especially when the authorities aren’t.

They need to know an American is here…