Talented Local Abstract Painter Accepted to Compete at ArtFields in S.C.

By Dasha Morgan- Deanna Chilian has been given a green light to compete during the April 20 – 28 Artfields competition and festival in Lake City, South Carolina. This Weaverville resident entered the competition for the first time, was accepted, and will be taking her painting to Lake City this week. Artfields is awarding $120,000 in prize money to the winners, who are determined by popular choice and juried panel. See www.artfieldsssc.org for more information.

Deanna Chilian has had a number of exhibits of her colorful abstract oil paintings—such as solo exhibits at the Weizenblatt Gallery in Mars Hill, and upcoming solo shows at MAHEC from April through June and the Valley Arts Center in Waitsfield, Vermont, September 15-December 15, 2018. She has also participated in group shows, such as “A Taste of Asheville” at the Omni Grove Park Inn in 2016 and 2017 and “Man & Nature: Pathways to Renewal” at the Asheville Art Council in September, 2017.

The stunning painting she selected for this competition is called “When Strangers Meet, They Dance” (shown here). Deanna notes, “This painting is part of a series concerned with human impact on the natural world. I was drawn to lichen, because they are interesting and often beautiful to look at, and play important roles in the ecosystem. Arctic lichen are surprisingly colorful. These lichen perform a few critical roles in the harsh tundra: they are food for reindeer, and they release chemicals that break down the stones on which they grow, creating soil that enables mosses and other hardy plants to grow. They are also used by scientists to measure air quality and levels of radioactive contamination, and in studying the impacts of climate change on the tundra.”

Deanna was born in New Jersey, migrated West, and then settled in the mountains here in western North Carolina. She has always loved the outdoors, loves hiking in the Blue Ridge, and teaching or practicing pilates. She finds the outdoors and nature inspirational for her artwork. Deanna works primarily in oil and is inspired by Kandinsky, Frankenthaler, Mitchell, Diebenkorn and Matisse. She is currently exploring the Cold Wax Medium for new and different effects on the canvas.

ArtFields started in 2013. Deanna is looking forward to being a participant. Artists from the Southeast can enter in a number of different categories: Painting, Drawing, Photography, Sculpture, Installation, Digital Media, and Mixed Media. In fact at Stormwater Studios in Columbia, SC., one can currently see Artfields winners from earlier years on display through March 30. This competition offers life-changing cash prizes to artists, who live in 12 Southeastern states. This is a week long event held in a small “sleepy little” town, Lake City, not too far from Florence, South Carolina (approximately 200 miles from Asheville). A once prosperous agricultural community becomes a living art gallery to share, recognize and celebrate the artistic talent of those living in the Southeast. The town is beginning to be transformed with many other art events held throughout the year. From April 20 – April 27 more than 400 works of art by contestants will be displayed in locally-owned venues from renovated circa 1920’s warehouses and Smithsonian-qualified art galleries to upscale restaurants and start-up boutiques. It is a well attended week long festival with many traveling from afar to participate.

As Deanna says, “I believe that art-making requires a certain degree of risk, trust, and the courage to surrender, as does any relationship worth having. My most successful and enjoyable moments as a painter are those when I literally lose time and am ‘in’ the painting. I often draw my imagery from nature, reflect on my time spent outdoors, in the power and vastness of the Rocky Mountain West and walking the forests and mountain trails of Western North Carolina. My work is also influenced by the movement I teach, books and poetry I read, films I absorb, and the music I listen to, all of which add flavor to the visual stew.”

Deanna sought out teachers and mentors, such as Katherine Chang-Liu, Gwen Fox and Skip Lawrence to guide her ongoing explorations. Her studio is currently at Pink Dog Creative at 348 Depot Street in the River Arts District. However, she plans to move soon and work out of her home in Weaverville. The Silverbird Gallery, which will be opening on April 21st at 144 Biltmore Avenue in Asheville, will be representing her. To contact her, visit DeannaChilianFineArt.com or email artiscool@gmail.com.