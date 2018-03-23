Local United Methodist Churches Open Medical Equipment Lending Closet

By Dasha Morgan- On the 15th of this month the Clark’s and Alexander Chapel United Methodist Churches opened their medical equipment lending closet. They now have a large assortment of medical equipment that can be lent to those in need. Call ahead so a volunteer can meet you; then go to 25 Clark’s Chapel Church Road in Weaverville to pick it up. Rev. Marjory Kiess, Pastor of Alexander Chapel United Methodist Church at 880 Aiken Road in Asheville, and her husband Rev. Raymond Kiess, Pastor of Clark’s Chapel United Methodist Church, have been working tirelessly with Cheryl Wallen, the Director of Givens LifeMinistries, to assemble these many items of needed medical equipment. Many have been donated, and others purchased through contributions and grants. All have been thoroughly sanitized for use.

Volunteers from both churches have dedicated a great deal of their time and energy to get this quality of life ministry off the ground. They wanted to bridge the health and wellness gap to help anyone in the surrounding community who has an unmet medical need. There is no financial criteria and no geographical requirement to be loaned an item. Just call (828) 658-1351, and a volunteer will meet you at the church’s medical lending closet to help you find your item.

Families that are uninsured, underinsured or with acute or chronic illness can find a helping hand here. The Lending Closet has a large selection: wheelchairs, walkers, canes, crutches, bedside commodes, raised commode seats, incontinence supplies and first-aid items. The closet is full of well sanitized supplies, and if they don’t have it at this facility, they will check at other loan closets, perhaps at the Piney Mountain United Methodist Church in Candler, or the medical equipment closet at Swannanoa United Methodist Church.. However, due to limited storage space and for liability reasons and sanitary reasons certain items are not offered: hospital beds, C-pap machines used orthopedic braces, used respiratory equipment, needles, or medicines are not available.

Church and community members have found a place to serve and work together within a shared mission of ‘neighbor helping neighbor’ to meet needs and strengthen the health of their community. “Providing vital medical equipment that can speed up recovery after an illness, or improve the quality of life for the person in need and their caregiver, is a wonderful, yet, simple and practical way to reach out and share the love and healing ministry of Jesus Christ,” states Cheryl Wallen, Director of Givens LifeMinistries.

Givens LifeMinistries is the health and wellness outreach extension of Givens Estates United Methodist retirement community at 2360 Sweeten Creek Road. Cheryl Wallen, BSN, RN, has worked closely with Clark’s Chapel and Alexander Chapel to bring this medical closet into being. She has guided them, step by step to launch this outreach program for the community. Grants and donations had to be found, and the dedicated volunteers had to be organized, so they could all work together effectively.

LifeMinistries walks alongside churches of all denominations to identify wellness needs in their congregation or community, and then provides guidance in developing outreach ministries and programs to meet those needs. The church becomes a portal of access where all community members are welcomed and have opportunities to engage in wellness opportunities that provide preventive health screenings, educational presentations, health fairs, access to medical equipment, food, clothing, spiritual care, and more.

The Clark’s and Alexander Chapel Medical Equipment Lending Closet is located at 25 Clark’s Chapel Church Road in Weaverville, NC. 28787. For Directions: Take Exit 18 off of I26, US/19/23. Turn onto Clark’s Chapel Road, go 0.2 miles, turn left onto Clark’s Chapel Church Road. The church is on the right. Call (828) 658-1351 and leave a detailed message, including the type of equipment needed, and a loan closet representative will return your call within 24 hours. The phone messages are checked twice daily. Donations of any kind are always welcome.