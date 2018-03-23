Are you anxious to find some lovely items at a huge savings? If so, then be sure to go to 8 London Road this Saturday from 9 am to 3pm where a Glamorous Garage sale is being held. The Historic Biltmore Village Partnership is once again holding a sale with their merchants. Leslie Rowland and Wade Oppleger are opening their doors at London District Studio for a festive day of shopping in their new hot spot for the Village—with music and refreshments.

Seven of Biltmore Village merchants will be bringing items for a day of selling in an up-and-coming area of Biltmore Village. The vendors are offering their end-of-the-season goods at 50-70% off. Items are priced to move. You will find Scout Boutique, Palm Village, MTN Merch, Turner & Co., Oodles & Maggie, Nest Boutique and Gardeners Cottage all with a table or rack of heavily discounted items. London District Studio is already full of an eclectic selection of furniture, paintings, vinyl records, and vintage items, all of which are eye-catching.The coffee shop will be in full swing as will the music Scout Boutique will be bringing stylish fall and winter apparel as well as some lovely party dresses; MTN Merch will be offering locally made tee-shirts (that don’t shrink). Ruth’s Chris is providing mimosas to make it an even more pleasant experience.

So be sure to come this Saturday to 8 London Road to the Glam Garage Sale for some incredible bargains. This is an event you won’t want to miss.