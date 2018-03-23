Climate Change & Public Policy

Each week the editors of The Tribune are selecting a communication from the Buncombe County Republican Party we feel will be of interest and value to our readers. You can learn more about your local Republican Party’s efforts at BuncombeGOP.org.

By Carl Mumpower, From the chair – At the most recent meeting of the BCGOP Executive Committee, we were pleased to have Jim Tolbert – of the Citizen’s Climate Lobby – to offer us his insights on how Republicans can best respond to the issue of “climate change” as a public policy issue.

We appreciated Jim’s effort to stir us up. We agree with his suggestion that being able to understand and talk about our environment is a necessary skill set for all engaged Republicans. With such in mind, the BCGOP has taken the information we received, blended it with our platform and values, and crafted a personalized conservative take on how best to take care of our environment.

It begins with the fact Conservatives like the idea of conservation. Looking at the root word for “conservative,” one finds – Conserve [v. kuh n-surv] To use or manage wisely; preserve; save. In the case of the planet – the air we breathe, land we walk, water we drink, and food we eat – we like to think in terms of doing just that.

With our reality dedications, Republicans also understand the importance of facts. To manage anything wisely you have to craft a response built on truth. In applying our conservation leanings to the planet, one bit of information really stands out – CO2 levels have risen dramatically since the dawn of the industrial age. The chart up top puts it all into focus.

Yes, we understand that most conservative thinkers are a bit skeptical of this and other climate statistics. May we put your mind to rest on just this one? The data comes from a host of reliable samples across many sources using diverse methodologies. One of those – and arguably the most reliable – involves ice core samples going back literally hundreds of years. It would be next to impossible for so many people to cheat on this reliable CO2 measurement.

Accepting the CO2 numbers is not really where informed conservatives lose traction – it’s what those numbers mean that presses our pause button. Brand-X – the central source of our climate skepticism – reliably inflates and cheats data conclusions on current and anticipated impacts.

In contrast, Republicans believe the science is very primitive in its ability to predict where our weather patterns and greenhouse gas impacts are headed. We’ve seen too many false catastrophic assumptions come and go. Worse, we’re very tired of elitist know-it-all prognosticators scaring us all to death – and then using their fake assertions to expand government and otherwise exercise a fascinating obsession with seizing control over everything that moves or can be taxed or regulated. Whew, that was a mouthful.

We don’t believe anyone knows what rising CO2 levels are going to do with the planet. We do know that extremes breed extremes and that such a sharp rise predicts potential impacts that shouldn’t be ignored.

So, what do Republicans believe we should do? Well, let’s start by celebrating carbon energy sources. Without coal, oil, gas and other fossil fuels a whole lot of people would be in a lot worse place than we find ourselves in today. Thanks to fossil fuels, the past century has seen unprecedented improvements in quality of life, economic vitality, health and opportunity for all people – all over the world. That’s a good thing and we don’t want to allow anyone to reverse that equation.

At the same time we appreciate what we have we can also look forward to new opportunities. It’s a good bet that the sun – arguably the source of all other energy options – will play an even bigger role in our energy future.

All this can be summed up by saying the Republican position accepts the fact we have a developing CO2 problem – nobody really knows what the impact will be – and that we would like to keep America warm, mobile, employed and fed as we seek solutions.

What’s the Republican position on solutions? Well, that’s pretty simple too. We like the nurturing hand of our free enterprise system better than we do the controlling grip of government. We’re looking for solutions that reward more than they punish; put opportunity into the working hands of creative entrepreneurs; and embrace competition as the answer to most man-made dilemmas.

What’s an example? Take my 2018 Subaru 4-wheel drive Outback. It’s fast, comfortable, quiet, roomy and great in the snow. It also gets about 33 miles to the gallon on the highway. That’s about triple what a 4-wheel drive vehicle would get in the seventies. That means one person today in my car has the same carbon footprint as three people a few decades back. That’s progress; that’s the free-market; and that’s a real solution.

Going forward, if things accelerate, we may have to start incentivizing folks to pursue more efficient vehicles, heating and cooling sources, and other opportunities to get ahead of the numbers on CO2 and other emission concerns. Republicans know we can do it – we also know government will play a part. We just want to make sure it is a realistic, helpful and appropriately constrained part.

In the mean time we can all do our individual parts to “conserve and manage wisely” without jumping into the man-made climate change hysteria of the left.

America has a great history of catching on at the right time in the right ways and fixing what’s ailing us.

I have fond memories of night-time trout fishing in the French Broad river of my youth. It was a great place to catch supper, but only the really hungry ate what they caught. The constant need to pull the toilet paper off our hook told us all we needed to know. Now look at the French Board. We fixed it and we didn’t need to stomp a mud hole in property owners and people to do it.

When it comes to our planet, Republicans recognize we live on a self-correcting world. We also understand the law of unintended consequences and that it sometimes results in problems that are better solved by evolution – not revolution.

The left doesn’t get that concept. Every time we run a little bit off the road, they have a habit of jerking the wheel into oncoming traffic. A whole lot of that excess CO2 we’re generating is coming from the gas emitted from vanity positions and catastrophic declarations. Case in point – Al Gore. Anyone living in a mansion, driving black SUV’s, and flying in private jets – all of which rely predominantly on heavy doses of carbon energy – and claiming to be a conservation champion is dishonest and seriously deficient in credibility.

In contrast, Republicans want to be real about taking care of our planet. Our approach is as simple as counting to four – (1) We believe rising CO2 levels matter – we resist emotional assumptions on the impact. (2) We are grateful that we have fossil fuels to keep us warm, mobile, employed and fed – those goals matter. (3) We believe that the free-enterprise system of incentives and competition represent a better source of solutions than expanded government bureaucracies and centralized authority. (4) We know our personal footprint matters most – and work to leave the world better than we got it – in all ways.

Do Republicans care about the planet and, if so, why? Yes – per our guiding principles and platform, we’re conservatives. We know where we come from, appreciate our blessings and understand we have to continue to earn them. Our good earth is not exempt from those very Republican considerations…