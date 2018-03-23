Annual Lincoln-Reagan Dinner, Sunday April 8

The Buncombe County Republican Party cordially invites you to the 2018 Annual Lincoln-Reagan Dinner. Dynamic and entertaining Lt. Governor Dan Forest will be the Keynote Speaker at the newly renovated Renaissance Hotel Asheville. Special Guest speakers will include Congressman and Chief Deputy Whip Patrick McHenry (R-NC 10th), Congressman and Freedom Caucus Chair Mark Meadows (R-NC 11th), Dr. Mark Creech (Christian Action League of NC) and Chad Connelly (Director of Faith Engagement for the RNC).

Celebrate with us as we press on with this year’s mission and the night’s special theme – KEEPING AMERICA GREAT!

VIP Reception will be held from 4:00pm until 5:15pm. The Dinner and Program will begin at 5:30pm. Have your photo made with our dignataries and enjoy a silent auction.

Order your Lincoln-Reagan Dinner tickets by calling 828-253-5800 or through www.eventbrite.com / 2018-bcgop-lincoln-reagan-dinner. You may also purchase your tickets at the door. Dinner tickets are $75 in advance, or $90 at the door. VIP tickets at $150 and up.