Newman points to crackdown on drug dealers; Hollocker challenges as D.A. in primary

Newman, the Hendersonville mayor in 2005-09, seeks a second four-year term as chief prosecutor in Judicial District 42 which was 29B. Its counties remain Henderson, Polk and Transylvania.

Newman was appointed by then-Gov. Pat McCrory in 2013, succeeding Jeff Hunt of Brevard. Hunt, after 19 years as the D.A., vacated the post to become a superior court judge.

There is no candidate for local D.A. on the Democrat or Libertarian ballots, in the primary May 8. Instead, Newman’s sole challenge is from Mary Ann J. Hollocker in the GOP primary. Thus, the winner will serve as D.A.

Her campaign slogan is “pursuing justice with integrity and commitment.” His has been “leadership and knowledge is key to maintaining peace, order and justice.”

Newman has taken the lead in prosecuting many serious-natured cases such as murder, whereas predecessor Hunt was more of an overseer. “Some of our cases have received national attention,” Newman noted. “We are experiencing the most productive period in our local court system in terms of cases resolved, with strong jury verdicts, guilty pleas and substantial sentences.”

He said “if you like the results, keep us in place” when speaking at a recent GOP Breakfast Club event. He said his staff prioritizes cases on which to press for trial and which to accept pleas for, to sift through the case load and make the courts run more efficiently. Plea bargaining sparks debate over more serious offenses, less so for minor ones.

Local prosecutors go hardest after worst offenders, such as drug dealers and in violent crimes including spousal abuse and those who “openly and flagrantly violate the law,” Newman said. Drunk driving is another priority, and he cited support for him by local Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) leaders.

“We are firmest where people are harmed,” Newman vowed. This is especially true when evidence is crispest, boosting odds of a conviction. He criticized from the political left a “pressure to engage in (government) programs, to solve social problems” instead of incarceration of hardened criminals. “We’re about individual responsibility, and (legally) owning up to what we do.”

In contrast, he said, his staff is at times lenient in cases of possession of drugs, when “they’re not the ones trafficking the drugs” and especially for first-time offenders. “We show compassion, if the circumstances are appropriate.”

He noted the aim is “not just to convict people. Our goal is to achieve justice.” On one hand, he said a habitual offender deserves a stiff penalty. But he said even a person with a criminal record gets focus for the case at hand, more than the past and within confines of structured sentencing. He said there is also leniency for some traffic offenses, particularly for those without recent traffic convictions.

Newman was an assistant prosecutor in Ohio and Tennessee, returned to Hendersonville in 2000, and has been an attorney and now D.A. throughout the new millennium. The Hendersonville native’s law degree is from Dayton, whose Flyers reached the Elite Eight in NCAA basketball in 2014. They are in the top 50 all-time in Division 1 hoops victories.

He has been active with the GOP since 1984. He is a jovial speaker at many area Republican conventions and other events, often cracking up the crowd with political quips. Greg and Kim Newman have two recent Clemson alums as children, in son Ryan and daughter Alexis. Son Parker, their youngest child, is in high school.

There is online drumming by some local people in Facebook message posts, to take advantage of the local election system. Specifically, they are urging registered Democrats in Henderson County to switch to unaffiliated before the deadline of April 13 in order to vote in the GOP primary — and urging to do so to vote for Hollocker for D.A. and for challenger Lowell Griffin for sheriff. Both registered Republicans and unaffiliated can vote in the GOP primary, but those still registered as Democrats cannot cross party lines to do so.

Hollocker on Issues

Hollocker states on her campaign website that if elected, “deals will not be made with defense attorneys without consulting with the officer who is involved with the case” and also the alleged crime victim. Also, she stated, officers and victims will be told afterward why a case of theirs is dismissed if that occurs. She suggests subpoenaing officers days in advance that their testimonies are needed, for rescheduled cases.

Hollocker states she would have assistant D.A.s no longer split up by county, but instead to specialize in types of crime (violent, drugs, et al).

Newman has some specialists by crime, such as David MacKusick as a domestic violence prosecutor in all three counties. MacKusick was sworn into office last week. Newman credits a “talented team of lawyers” on his staff for prosecuting cases, “dedicated and conscious” law enforcement for gathering evidence, and responsible jurors for weighing both sides’ arguments.

Further, Hollocker wants assistant D.A.s. to join with law enforcement officers across the the district’s three counties in task forces, according to her news release. She also calls for D.A. open office hours for drop-in visits, instead of by appointment.

She was appointed as a magistrate in Henderson County, in 2014 and is midway through her first full term. She lists on Facebook her experience including as an assistant clerk of Superior Court over estates in this county for three months in ’14 before becoming magistrate, and as an attorney in town after moving here two years earlier in 2012.

Her prosecutorial experience is listed as a deputy prosecutor in the County of Hawaii in 2001-12, handling murder and other cases and appeals of her cases. Her first legal job listed is a public defender in 1988, for Lake County, Ill. She went to high school near Chicago.

She lists on her campaign website degrees from Loyola-Chicago (which upset Miami-Fla. then Tennessee to start the NCAA basketball tourney last week), and later in law in 2000 from Golden Gate University in San Francisco.