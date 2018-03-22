‘Everybody get together, try to love one another, right now’

Fight for Your Label

The big one making the rounds these days is the association fallacy, a.k.a. one-therefore-all conclusions. An example would be: Person A brutalizes Person B. Person A is Caucasian and Person B is a person of color. Therefore, every Caucasian brutalizes people of color.

The flawed logic doesn’t stop there. It almost demands the whole of humanity play along in, borrowing from James Arieti, the “web of delusional mental associations that accompanies magical thinking.” In defiance of the self-evident truth that all people are responsible for their own actions, persons with white skin are being guilted for holding and beating slaves centuries ago.

Worse, when a white person says he harbors no animosity in his heart, that he doesn’t care about skin color, that he gets along fine with friends and family members of different races; he’s told that’s a lie. And it is very difficult for somebody put on the defensive, by being told everything he thinks and feels is wrong, to engage in the discussions people are requesting.

Perhaps it is equally delusional to imagine a world where logic prevails. Even Plato wrestled with the question of how to develop a governance structure that lets all voices participate while rising above misinformation and costly error. Not only are the masses’ ideas only as good as their sources of information, megalomaniacs through the centuries have been adept at stirring emotions to get the masses to fight their wars.

Any demonstration of “man’s inhumanity to man” is inexcusable. It is right for people to be upset when it happens, to care for the victim, and to do what they can to make sure it never happens again. And for that reason, everybody looking after Johnnie Jermaine Rush deserves praise and gratitude.

But when one person’s abuse is framed as us-versus-them, things get scary. Despots from Hitler to Putin have used divide-and-conquer to consolidate power in their own interests. As nauseating the chapter of Nazi Germany is in history, tactics of mental coercion applied then – dog whistles, sloganeering, martyr creation – are being tried, with some success, here now. Pundit Glenn Beck warned of racial tensions being manufactured to divide the country before the Ferguson and Baltimore incidents. Afterward, spiritual wickedness in high places wasn’t going to let a crisis go to waste.

With all that could go wrong with this world, from personal misfortune to trade war to the next climate bubble; we’d be well advised to be the friend that makes a friend. In each of us is the power to help. As Benjamin Franklin put it, “We must, indeed, all hang together, ….”

Stats

Nobody is disagreeing that blacks are disproportionately stopped by law enforcement while driving, and that less contraband is being found on them. But officers do more than pull cars over, and those counting colors have been rather silent on how other policing activities are disproportionately hassling or helping people of color. More information to demonstrate the data isn’t cherry-picked or shaped by attentional bias would, therefore, be appreciated.

People complain that police officers set up shop in public housing, which some consider synonymous with black neighborhoods. Rondell Lance formerly argued before Asheville City Council that that very body, in light of high volumes of criminal activity, asked for more policing of public housing; and even residents have expressed interest in removing bad actors from their neighborhoods.

To say this is because white skin hates black skin is to fall for the cum hoc ergo propter hoc fallacy. Even Karl Marx knew poverty was an incentive to crime. A more constructive question would ask why parentalist government welfare policies that stifle yearnings for achievement have been practiced so long. Fortunately, many welfare reformers are realizing this and working to break the chains.

The totality of incidents involving excessive force by Asheville Police Department officers, and the races of the involved parties, is not being discussed; only four or five white-on-black incidents are. According to a nationwide US News report, general-population black on white murders (not rates) have run about three times higher than white-on-black murders since 2001; while white-on-white and black-on-black murders have run neck and neck and ten times higher. Is that because of deep-seated, systemic racism in the Asheville Police Department and city government or something else?

A 2015 report by D. Brian Burghart counted 1388 people killed by cops. 560 (40%) were white and 318 (23%) were black, while whites made up 62% of the general population. Burghart further noted 250 victims showed signs of mental illness, 782 were armed with deadly weapons, and almost all were men. Another study, by Zimring and Arsiniega, showed between 1976 and 2012, the number of police killed in the line of duty has dropped 69%, while the number of people killed by officers has dropped 31%.

The television can make armchair quarterbacks feel more informed than the people making split-second, life-and-death decisions amidst subtle provocations and other perceptions. Sure, there are racists among us, but people fight a whole host of other demons. An overly zealous officer could be having a bad day or trying to better serve the community through proactive strides, or maybe a flicker of light in the dark of night had the appearance of a drawn gun. Mining intentions is a fool’s errand, but police officers are given their beats and told what to prioritize. Their behavior is highly-regulated and often scripted.

Words

Despite concerns that the appropriate emotions of righteous people might be fueling something more pernicious, many beautiful words were shared at the Asheville City Council meeting dedicated to hearing public outrage over the Rush incident. Expressing compassion, Councilor Sheneika Smith said her heart was with those needing most care. Dee Williams asked for an end to “us vs. them,” and made another plea for genuine, not soulless, service. Chris Webb said he was praying for those in difficult positions and the community as a whole; while Frank Goldsmith encouraged everybody to, “pray, reflect, discern, and act.”

Also calling for action, Michael Collins said he didn’t want to hear about what council couldn’t do. “We need to be better,” he said. Councilor Keith Young suggested one thing the city could do would be to increase compensation for police officers, to encourage people to, “Be the change you want to see in the police department – for $40,000.” Joe Minicozzi was already stirred to action. He said he couldn’t sit at home and had come to apologize for the incident on behalf of all citizens. It was an embarrassment, and, “It’s not who we are.”

Back to the question of what individual responsibility we all bear for generations of people living in poverty traps, Paul Howell pled with members of council to, “work with us.” He said, “People shouldn’t be oppressed, held down, and held back.” Ben Cohen said humanity has, “an obligation to listen to the cries of people not getting their needs met and address them.”

Diane Loveland urged people to stop the divisiveness and start making friends. Michael Carter echoed. The police, he said, “need not be a harbinger of dark energy. They can be a partner.” Lance cautioned against people trying to “stir up division.” He said he disagrees with a couple people in the room on 98% of the issues, but he can still talk and listen to them without anger in his heart. He asked everybody to be patient with people trying to do the right thing.

Robert Zachary asked all to “see the humanity in one another,” and reach out to be part of the healing process. “All people deserve human decency,” he said, and he encouraged person-to-person discussions instead of lecturing to and about strawmen.

“Speaking for the human race as a whole,” Ray Mapp implored, “let’s all learn to be human” and not wait until evil hits close to home to define it. Todd Donatelli urged people to forge relationships across boundaries, work for the common good, and “speak truth to power out of our deep love for humanity.” Mark Ward wanted all God’s children to enjoy an “abundant life.”

Back to Business

The Racial Justice Coalition had come to demand taxpayer funding of all medical, psychological, and legal expenses incurred by Rush as he heals and groups like the ACLU harvest a high-profile case; punishment of all bad actors in the incident; more internal controls and transparency to reduce the likelihood future events will be mishandled and/or covered up; opportunities for whistleblowers to be heard without fear of retribution; criminal investigations of all incidents involving excessive use of force by police officers, in spite of arguments that officers of the law should have special immunities as the only citizens authorized to use force to preserve domestic tranquility; deprioritization by the police department of regulatory stops, something the chief said had been done before it was requested at a previous meeting, and written consent for searches; enhanced sensitivity training for police; intentional recruitment of people of color for the police force; and profiling quotas for civil service board members.

They also requested council support for House Bill 165, which would establish citizen review boards with decision-making powers. In spite of good intentions, this is more likely to grant power to the populists than to the people. Unelected boards with decision-making power are magnets for special interest groups looking for ways to force their agendas through their unwitting tools.