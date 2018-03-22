20th Annual Asheville Orchid Festival at Arboretum

The Western North Carolina Orchid Society (WNCOS) and The North Carolina Arboretum will once again jointly host one of Western North Carolina’s greatest annual plant shows, the 20th annual Asheville Orchid Festival. This will also be an American Orchid Society sanctioned judging event.

The Asheville Orchid Festival is scheduled for March 24 – 25, from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. at The North Carolina Arboretum. World-class orchid growers and breeders along with regional orchid societies will exhibit for the annual festival, with hundreds of orchids presented in carefully crafted orchid displays. Ongoing educational programs spanning a diverse scope of orchid subjects, home culture and repotting clinics will be offered throughout the event.

Orchids will be for sale by vendors from Ecuador and across the United States. Attendees should expect rare species, cutting edge hybrids and something for all orchid lovers.

Free orchid programs and educational lectures each day are included with the $5.00 per person admission fee, children 12 and under can enter free. All admission proceeds will benefit WNCOS, a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, and help expand the society’s mission of “sharing the excitement and joy of cultivating orchids and promoting orchid conservation.”

The Asheville Orchid Festival is one of the biggest and best international orchid shows on the east coast” says Mike Mims, festival chairman and current president of the WNCOS. “We are very excited to have 10 orchid vendors from around the globe selling and exhibiting their amazing orchids here in Asheville. We’ve also greatly expanded our educational programs throughout the festival so that anybody wanting to learn more about these incredible plants has an opportunity to do so. It’s my hope that everyone attending this year’s festival returns home excited, empowered, and better informed about how to grow orchids more successfully at home.”