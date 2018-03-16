Hendersonville Symphony offers “Inspiration” for everyone

Cole Jenkins, a senior at Hendersonville High School and the winner of the 2018 Hendersonville Symphony’s Young Artist competition. Photo courtesy of HSO.

All symphonic music lovers will find “Inspiration,” in the Hendersonville Symphony Orchestra (HSO)’s next 2017-2018 season concert set for March 24 at 7:30 p.m. at Blue Ridge Community College Concert Hall.

Featured soloist will be the 2018 winner of the Hendersonville Symphony’s Young Artist Competition, Cole Jenkins of Hendersonville. Jenkins, a cellist, received First Prize in the annual competition, performing the first movement of Edouard Lalo’s Cello Concerto in D minor.

A single, general admission ticket to the March 24 concert is $40 for adults, $20 for adults under age 40 and $10 for students.

In addition to the Young Artist Competition winner, the Symphony will perform Edvard Grieg’s Peer Gynt Suite No. 1 and Jean Sibelius’ Symphony No. 2 in D major. “Inspiration” is generously sponsored by Lake Pointe Landing and the Audrey Love Charitable Foundation.

A senior at Hendersonville High School and a former member of the Hendersonville Symphony Youth Orchestra, Jenkins has had a busy 2018. In addition to winning the HSO Young Artist Competition, he has also taken top honors in the Appalachian State University Hayes Young Artist Scholarship Competition and is the recipient of the Hayes Endowment for Musical Excellence Scholarship. In his young career, Jenkins has performed in numerous regional youth orchestras, including the North Carolina Western Regional Honors Orchestra, and the N.C. All-State Honors Orchestra. Jenkins studies with Jon Toben.

Second Prize in the Young Artist Competition was awarded to Dominic Rajagopal, pianist, who performed the first movement of Frederic Chopin’s Piano Concerto No. 1 in E Minor. Third Prize was awarded to Aaron Lipsky, clarinetist, who performed the first movement of Mozart’s Clarinet Concerto in A Major.

The Laborde Eye Group and Robert and Susan Laborde are annual sponsors of the cash prizes awarded to the winner and two finalists of the Young Artist Competition.

The Hendersonville Symphony Orchestra, founded in 1971, exists to enrich the Hendersonville and Henderson County communities with live symphonic performances and music education opportunities for youth and adults.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit hendersonvillesyphony.org, or call the Symphony office at 828-697-5884.